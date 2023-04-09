إجلاء 140 شخصا جراء اندلاع حريق ضخم بمدينة هامبورج الألمانية.. فيديو

أجلت الشرطة الألمانية 140 شخصا جراء اندلاع حريق بمنشأة تخزين بمدينة هامبورج ، مؤكدة احتمالية تصاعد مواد كيماوية مع الدخان، بحسب سكاى نيوز.

وأكدت الشرطة أن سحابة من الدخان تتحرك صوب وسط مدينة هامبورج.

Germany A poisonous cloud of smoke is moving towards Hamburg⚠️☝️

It was formed as a result of a fire at an industrial facility in the Rotenburgsort district. Residents are advised to close windows and not go outside without urgent need. Are all this fires a casualty world wide?🤔 pic.twitter.com/nEBaikZZVz