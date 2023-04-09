اليوم السابع
وسط مخاوف من تصاعد مواد كيماوية مع الدخان..

إجلاء 140 شخصا جراء اندلاع حريق ضخم بمدينة هامبورج الألمانية.. فيديو

الأحد، 09 أبريل 2023 11:28 ص
كتب محمد جمال

أجلت الشرطة الألمانية 140 شخصا جراء اندلاع حريق بمنشأة تخزين بمدينة هامبورج ، مؤكدة احتمالية تصاعد مواد كيماوية مع الدخان، بحسب سكاى نيوز.

وأكدت الشرطة أن سحابة من الدخان تتحرك صوب وسط مدينة هامبورج.


ألمانيا

حريق

هامبورج

برلين



