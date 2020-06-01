فيديو وصور.. زوجة ولى عهد بريطانيا توجه رسالة للمتطوعين ممن تصدوا لكورونا

حرصت كاميلا دوقة كورنوال، زوجة الأمير تشارلز ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة على توجيه رسالة عبر السوشيال ميديا وتحديداً موقع انستجرام إلى كافة المتطوعين ممن حرصوا على التطوع خلال الفترة الأخيرة بهدف التصدي لفيروس كورونا، وذلك من خلال فيديو قالت فيه "لقد شهدت الأسابيع الماضية طفرة في التطوع.. وهذا يجعلنى فخورة للغاية ببلدنا واستعدادنا الوطنى للمضى قدمًا للمساعدة فى هذه الأوقات الصعبة للغاية."
كما خصت بالشكر الآلاف من المتطوعين الذين يدعمون المحتاجين، سواء في المستشفى أو في المجتمع، كما أشادت بكل المحاولات الجادة ممن قاموا بالتطوع بوقتهم بهدف التخفيف عن مصابي كورونا في العزل وذلك عن طريق إجراء مكالمات معهم وتسليتهم، وتأتي كلمة زوجة ولي عهد المملكة المتحدة بالتزامن مع الأسبوع الأول من شهر يونيو الذى كان يشهد دوماً احتفالات بالمتطوعين في كافة المجالات إلا أنهم لم يتمكنوا في المملكة المتحدة من الاحتفاء بتلك المناسبة مثلما يحصل كل عام.
وكان أعلن بوريس جونسون رئيس وزراء بريطانيا من خلال تغريدة له مؤخراً عبر حسابه علي موقع تويتر قرار وصفه بالسعيد لكل المواطنين البريطانيين حسبما وصفه، حيث كتب موجهاً رسالته إلى المواطن البريطاني : "اعتباراً من اليوم ، في إنجلترا ، سيُسمح لك بمقابلة ما يصل إلى خمسة أصدقاء في الأماكن العامة الخارجية أو في حديقتك. ستكون هذه لحظة فرح وإرتياح للكثيرين.. يرجى تذكر الابتعاد عن مترين لا تعيش معهم ، وغسل يديك بانتظام".
