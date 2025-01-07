لحظات الفزع والرعب.. لقطات ترصد زلزال التبت وهروب السكان إلى الشوارع

تداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى فيديوهات ترصد لحظات الفزع والرعب وعرض لقطات ترصد زلزال التبت وهروب السكان إلى الشوارع خوفا من الهزة الأرضية العنيفة.
أفادت وكالة رويترزللأنباء، بارتفاع عدد ضحايا زلزال ضرب منطقة التيبت إلى 126 قتيلا و188 مصابا، وضرب زلزال قوته 6.9 درجة ريختر مدينة شيجاتسي في التبت بالصين اليوم الثلاثاء.
وقال مركز شبكات الزلازل الصيني في إشعار منفصل، إن الزلزال وقع في الساعة (0105 بتوقيت جرينتش) وكان على عمق 10 كيلومترات، بحسب "رويترز".
A 7.1 magnitude earthquake in China's Tibet region has claimed 53 lives. pic.twitter.com/rOy1TFN5uF— Fight Club 🥊 (@kemiksesigeldi) January 7, 2025
#MountEverest area 'wobbles': 9 earthquakes, 49 aftershocks | Tibet-Nepal tragedy#TibetEarthquake #Nepal pic.twitter.com/VpZh8QWX7d— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 7, 2025
ACTUALIZACIÓN 🔴— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) January 7, 2025
Lamentablemente reportan ya al menos 95 personas fallecidas y 130 heridas en la región del #Tíbet, tras el #terremoto de M7.1
Ha sido el más intenso en los últimos 5 años #China #earthquake
Via @GeologyyScience pic.twitter.com/2UbVZHcZSH
A massive 7.1M earthquake struck the Nepal-Tibet border, claiming 53 lives in Tibet and 9 in Nepal, with over 62 injured. Rescue efforts with 1,500+ workers ongoing. Thoughts with the victims and their families. #NepalEarthquake #TibetQuake pic.twitter.com/9I4HCMOFop— JAS (@JasADRxquisites) January 7, 2025