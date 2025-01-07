اليوم السابع
الأربعاء، 08 يناير 2025 12:04 ص
أكرم القصاص - علا الشافعي
لحظات الفزع والرعب.. لقطات ترصد زلزال التبت وهروب السكان إلى الشوارع

الثلاثاء، 07 يناير 2025 08:25 م
محمد جمال

تداولت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى فيديوهات ترصد لحظات الفزع والرعب وعرض لقطات ترصد زلزال التبت وهروب السكان إلى الشوارع خوفا من الهزة الأرضية العنيفة.

أفادت وكالة رويترزللأنباء، بارتفاع عدد ضحايا زلزال ضرب منطقة التيبت إلى 126 قتيلا و188 مصابا، وضرب زلزال قوته 6.9 درجة ريختر مدينة شيجاتسي في التبت بالصين اليوم الثلاثاء.

وقال مركز شبكات الزلازل الصيني في إشعار منفصل، إن الزلزال وقع في الساعة (0105 بتوقيت جرينتش) وكان على عمق 10 كيلومترات، بحسب "رويترز".







