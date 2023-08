وفاة أكبر معمر في العالم فى البرازيل قبل أسبوع من عيد ميلاده الـ 128

وترك جوميز وراءه سبعة أبناء، و25 حفيدا، و42 من أبناء الأحفاد و11 من أبناء أبناء الأحفاد.

Brazil's José Paulino Gomes, who was believed to be the world's oldest living man, passed away at the age of 127, a week shy of his 128th birthday.



Gomes was born on August 4, 1895, and survived both World Wars and three global pandemics. He was known for his simple lifestyle.