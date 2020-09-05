اليوم السابع
السبت، 05 سبتمبر 2020 09:50 م
خالد صلاح
ترامب الابن يسخر من المتورطين بأعمال الشغب فى شوارع أمريكا

السبت، 05 سبتمبر 2020 09:36 م
ترامب الابن يسخر من المتورطين بأعمال الشغب فى شوارع أمريكا ترامب الابن
كتب آسر أحمد

شارك نجل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب متابعيه وجمهوره بمجموعة صور للمتورطين في أعمال الشغب الذين تم إلقاء القبض عليهم من قبل الشرطة الأمريكية، عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع الصور إنستجرام، بعد أن ظهروا فى صور نشرتها الشرطة.

وسخر ترامب الابن من المتورطين في أعمال الشغب والذين يطالبون بحقوق الصحاب البشرة السمراء وطالبهم بضرورة تصفيف شعرهم الذي يظهر بشكل غريب، بعد أن تم إلقاء القبض عليهم وظهروا جميعاً بنفس الشكل والهيئة والذين لم يكونوا ضمن أصحاب البشرة السمراء.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @timkennedymma ・・・ After seeing countless recent mug shot I couldn’t help but notice some disturbing similarities between these idiots. I thought I would share some of these observations but would love y’all’s input as well. I’m aware that generalizations and stereotyping can be insensitive. These are just observations from these criminals photos. 1. These people look miserable and unhealthy. They are just some angry people that there isn’t anything you can do to make them happy. They just want everyone else to suffer with them. 2. Hygiene is serious . Good hygiene practices not only keep you healthy but also help reduce the chance of transmitting disease. I shower after every workout (it’s a thing that you do to be healthier) and every night before I go to bed. I wash my hair often. Bush my teeth at least twice a day and floss. I always wear deodorant.... no one photographed shares my sentiments. 3. I’m not saying you got to look like you just went to Kim Kardashian’s salon and got a full blowout. But you definitely should get your haircut at least once a decade (and pick just one hair color). If you are a dude manscaping isn’t a recommendation it is a requirement. 4. Have a disciplined diet. I’m going out on a limb here in assuming that there could be a majority that are vegetarians. Think about supplementing with some B12 and D3. Also consider stepping outside of your mothers basement to get some natural sunlight. Cannabis and heroin are not part of the food pyramid. 5. They all look like assholes. 6. Considering that they are protesting about blacks being targeted because racism... One can’t help but notice every single one of these mugshots is of a gross meth-head looking white person.

A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on

 

وعلى جانب آخر، قال الرئيس الأمريكى دونالد ترامب، إن بلاده مستعدة للمساعدة فى حل النزاع بين الهند والصين بشأن الحدود الجبلية بغرب الهيمالايا.

ووصف الرئيس الأمريكى الموقف فى تصريحات للصحفيين بأنه "معقد للغاية"، ونشر البلدان قوات إضافية على الحدود بعد اشتباك فى يونيو حزيران شهد مقتل 20 جنديا هنديا.

وقال مصدر بالحكومة الأمريكية لرويترز إن واشنطن ترى أن البلدين لا يسعيان لدفع النزاع إلى حافة الحرب، وقال ترامب فى إفادة صحفية بالبيت الأبيض إن واشنطن تتحدث إلى البلدين بشأن ما يمكنها فعله لنزع فتيل الموقف المتوتر.

وأوضح قائلا "نحن على استعداد للمساعدة فيما يخص الصين والهند. إن كان بوسعنا فعل شيء فيسعدنا المشاركة والمساعدة".

وعرض ترامب فى السابق الوساطة بين البلدين. وقالت الصين إنها لا ترى ضرورة لدخول طرف ثالث للوساطة، وبدت الهند مؤيدة لذلك أيضا.


