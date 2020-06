تغيير اسم شارع مؤدى إلى البيت الأبيض لـ"حياة السود مهمة" دعما للمحتجين

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser renamed the street in front of the White House “Black Lives Matter Plaza” on Friday and emblazoned the slogan in massive yellow letters on the road, a pointed salvo in her escalating dispute with President Trump over control of D.C. streets. The actions are meant to honor demonstrators who are urging changes in police practices after the killing in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis, city officials said. Local artist Rose Jaffe said she and others joined city work crews to paint the giant slogan, starting around 4 a.m. The art will take up two blocks on 16th Street NW, between K and H streets, an iconic promenade that leads directly north of the White House. Shortly after 11 a.m., a city worker hung up a “Black Lives Matter Plz NW” sign at the corner of 16th and H streets NW. Bowser watched silently as onlookers cheered and the song “Rise Up” by Audra Day played from speakers. Read more by clicking the link in our bio.

