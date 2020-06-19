اليوم السابع
الجمعة، 19 يونيو 2020 09:45 م
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عالمية

باراك أوباما يقود مسيرة احتجاجية ضد العنصرية ويستعيد ذكريات تحرير العبيد

الجمعة، 19 يونيو 2020 08:28 م
باراك أوباما يقود مسيرة احتجاجية ضد العنصرية ويستعيد ذكريات تحرير العبيد اوباما في مسيرة احتجاجية
كتب آسر أحمد

حرص الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما، على المشاركة في مسيرة احتجاجية ضد العنصرية، ضمن المظاهرات التي تشهدها الولايات المتحدة الامريكية منذ يوم 25 مايو الماضي، عقب مقتل جورج فلويد صاحب البشرة السمراء على يد رجال الشرطة في مدينة مينيابوليس.

وشارك أوباما، بصورة عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع الصور انستجرام، وهو يتقدم الصفوف الأمامية لمسيرة احتجاجية لنبذ العنصرية وللتأكيد على مواصلة الكفاح لإنهاء الاعمال العنصرية التي يشهدها أصحاب البشرة السمراء في جميع انحاء العالم وليس أمريكا فقط.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On this day in 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War, the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally received word that they were free at last. ⁣ We don't have to look far to see that racism and bigotry, hate, and intolerance, are still all too alive in our world. Just as the slaves of Galveston knew that emancipation was only the first step toward true freedom, just as those who crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma knew their march was far from finished, or the protesters of today continue to fight for Black lives around the country––our work remains far from done. As long as people are treated differently based on nothing more than the color of their skin––we cannot honestly say that our country is living up to its highest ideals. ⁣ And that awareness isn’t unpatriotic. In fact, it’s patriotic to believe that we can make America better. We’re strong enough to be self-critical. We’re strong enough to look upon our imperfections and strive, together, to make this country we love more perfect. Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory, or an acceptance of the way things are. Instead, it's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible. So no matter our color or our creed, no matter where we come from or who we love, today is a day to find joy in the face of sorrow and to hold the ones we love a little closer. And tomorrow is a day to keep marching.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on

وحرص الرئيس الأمريكي السابق، على التنديد بتلك العنصرية التي يتعرض لها أصحاب البشرة السمراء، بإعادة ذكريات الرئيس الأمريكي أبراهام لينكولن الذي أقر إعلان تحرير العبيد عام 1865 بعد الحرب الأهلية التي استمرت لسنوات طويلة في الولايات المتحدة الامريكية.

وكتب أوباما " التغيير ممكن، لذا بغض النظر عن لوننا أو عقيدتنا، بغض النظر عن المكان الذي نأتي منه أو من نحبه، اليوم هو يوم لإيجاد الفرح في وجه الحزن ولإبقاء تلك التي نحبها أقرب قليلاً".

barackobama_104079247_750196212455996_6160395504231365570_n
 

وعلى جانب آخر، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما دعمه لـ جو بايدن المرشح الرئاسي الأمريكي المحتمل الذي من المقرر أن يخوض السباق الانتخابي أمام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب خلال الانتخابات الرئاسية المقبلة.

وقال باراك أوباما عبر حسابه الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "تويتر" :"علينا أن ننتخب جو بايدن الذي يحمي الحالمين، ويخلق في النهاية نظامًا يستحق هذه الأمة". ورد عليه جو بايدن المرشح الرئاسي الأمريكي المحتمل، قائلا :" شكرا باراك أوباما.. لن نتوقف حتى يشعر كل حالم بالأمان في هذا البلد".

 


باراك أوباما

أمريكا

ظاهرات امريكا

