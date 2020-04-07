اليوم السابع
أسطورة المصارعة هالك هوجان ينصح مواطنى العالم بالتوبة لإزالة وباء كورونا

الثلاثاء، 07 أبريل 2020 08:16 م
كتب محمد جمال

نصح أسطورة المصارعة هالك هوجان المواطنين حول العالم بالتوبة لإزالة وباء كورونا، وأكد هوجان أن الرب سينهي فيروس التاجي إذا تاب الإنسان، وكتب هوجان إلى 1.5 مليون من متابعيه على إنستجرام: "فى ثلاثة أشهر قصيرة أخذ الله كل ما نعبده"، مستشهدا بفترة الطاعون التي أصابت مصر وتسبت فى وفاة الآلاف.

وكتب هوجان مستشهدا بنص من أحد الكتب المقدسة "إذا كان عبادى سوف يتواضعون ويصلون ويطلبون وجهي ويتحولون عن طرقهم الشريرة ، فسأسمع من السماء وأغفر خطيئتهم وسوف يشفي أرضهم".

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church" "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.

A post shared by Hulk Hogan (@hulkhogan) on

 

وأنهى المصارع الذي يبلغ طوله 6 أقدام ووزنة 301 رطلاً خطابه باقتراح أنه بدلاً من البحث عن علاج للفيروس، الذى أصاب ما يقرب من 1.46 مليون شخص وقتل 76506 ، يجب على البشرية الاستفادة من وقت الهدوء الذي يفرضه الوباء.

وكتب هوجان: "ربما لا نحتاج لقاحًا.. ربما نحتاج إلى أن نأخذ هذا الوقت من العزلة عن عوامل تشتيت انتباه العالم".


هوجان

أمريكا

كورونا

وباء كورونا

