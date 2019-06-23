سوبر كورة
أنور قرقاش: أزمة الخليج تتطلب عملا مشتركا للتهدئة ولإيجاد حل سياسى

الأحد، 23 يونيو 2019 10:59 ص
أنور قرقاش: أزمة الخليج تتطلب عملا مشتركا للتهدئة ولإيجاد حل سياسى أنور قرقاش
كتبت جينا وليم

قال وزير الدولة الإماراتى للشؤون الخارجية أنور قرقاش، فى تغريدة على "تويتر"، اليوم الأحد، إن أزمة الخليج تتطلب عملا مشتركا للتهدئة ولإيجاد حل سياسى عبر الحوار والمفاوضات.

 


قرقاش

الامارات

ازمة الخليج

الحوار

