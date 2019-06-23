أنور قرقاش: أزمة الخليج تتطلب عملا مشتركا للتهدئة ولإيجاد حل سياسى

قال وزير الدولة الإماراتى للشؤون الخارجية أنور قرقاش، فى تغريدة على "تويتر"، اليوم الأحد، إن أزمة الخليج تتطلب عملا مشتركا للتهدئة ولإيجاد حل سياسى عبر الحوار والمفاوضات.

Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations. Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions.