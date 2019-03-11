الأمريكية عاشقة محمد صلاح تغادر مصر بعد رحلتها للترويج للسياحة.. صور

زارت المدونة الأمريكية كيرى إليزابيث، المعروفة بـ"عاشقة محمد صلاح"، خلال عدة أيام الأسبوع الماضى، العديد من المعالم السياحية والأثرية الشهيرة فى مصر، ونشرت صورها من شوارع خان الخليلي وأزقة القاهرة التاريخية، ومن أمام التماثيل الفرعونية فى مدينة الأقصر.
وبعد انتهاء أجازتها، غادرت إليزابيث، مصر بعد رحلتها السياحية التى نشرت تفاصيلها فى الكثير من منشوراتها، وروجت للسياحة المصرية بشكل كبير، ودعت اصدقائها ومتابعيها لزيارة مصر فى اقرب وقت للاستمتاع بالمناطق الفرعونية التاريخية.
Guys... I’m so tired! I’ve been moving too fast with my travels lately since I work full-time while traveling full-time and I’m having a hard time keeping up with everything. 🙈I am going to do my best to keep up with instagram this week as I still have a lot of content to share from Egypt and South Africa. I also haven’t slept much lately because I was up so early every day when I was in Egypt! Many of you who watched my Instagram stories asked what time I got to the temples every day since I kept mentioning how early I was at each temple. The temples in Aswan open at 7 and the temples in Luxor open at 6. I got to the temples just after they opened every day and I highly recommend doing that if you travel to Egypt! Not only will you have almost no one else there at the temple within the first hour or so, but of course the weather is so much better just after the crack of dawn. 😆 ☀️ So what did everyone get up to this weekend? I flew from Egypt to England and was at Anfield for the match against Burnley yesterday! What a fun game! I also had a reunion with about 30 different people in Liverpool (many from Instagram) which was amazing. I’ll share plenty of content on Instagram stories this week from everything we got up to this weekend. I’m also still in Liverpool most of the rest of this week! 🤗⚽️
ونصحت عاشقة محمد صلاح متابعيها بتنظيم أوقاتهم أثناء زيارتهم لمصر للسماح لهم بزيارة العديد من الأمان فى منشورها الأخير.
وقالت إليزابيت: "كنت أزور بعض المعابد فى الساعة السابعة صباحاً لكى أنظم وقتى بقية اليوم للسماح لى بزيارة الكثير من المعالم الأثرية فى مدينة الأقصر التى تمتلئ بالمعالم السياحية الفرعونية، وأوصى الذين يذهبوا الى مصر ان يقوموا بزيارة المعابد فى الساعات الأولى من اليوم كونه الوقت الأفضل للطقس طوال اليوم".
وأضافت عاشقة محمد صلاح فى منشورها "لقد سافرت الى أنجلترا لمشاهدة مباراة ليفربول وبيرنلى أمس، التى انتهت بنتيجة 4-2 لليفر.
