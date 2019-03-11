video7
سوبر كورة
دوت مصر
عين
Ads
الإثنين، 11 مارس 2019 08:00 م
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية تقارير مصرية

الأمريكية عاشقة محمد صلاح تغادر مصر بعد رحلتها للترويج للسياحة.. صور

الإثنين، 11 مارس 2019 07:09 م
الأمريكية عاشقة محمد صلاح تغادر مصر بعد رحلتها للترويج للسياحة.. صور عاشقة محمد صلاح
كتب آسر أحمد
إضافة تعليق

زارت المدونة الأمريكية كيرى إليزابيث، المعروفة بـ"عاشقة محمد صلاح"، خلال عدة أيام الأسبوع الماضى، العديد من المعالم السياحية والأثرية الشهيرة فى مصر، ونشرت صورها من شوارع خان الخليلي وأزقة القاهرة التاريخية، ومن أمام التماثيل الفرعونية فى مدينة الأقصر.

 

وبعد انتهاء أجازتها، غادرت إليزابيث، مصر بعد رحلتها السياحية التى نشرت تفاصيلها فى الكثير من منشوراتها، وروجت للسياحة المصرية بشكل كبير، ودعت اصدقائها ومتابعيها لزيارة مصر فى اقرب وقت للاستمتاع بالمناطق الفرعونية التاريخية.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guys... I’m so tired! I’ve been moving too fast with my travels lately since I work full-time while traveling full-time and I’m having a hard time keeping up with everything. 🙈I am going to do my best to keep up with instagram this week as I still have a lot of content to share from Egypt and South Africa.⁣ ⁣ I also haven’t slept much lately because I was up so early every day when I was in Egypt! Many of you who watched my Instagram stories asked what time I got to the temples every day since I kept mentioning how early I was at each temple. The temples in Aswan open at 7 and the temples in Luxor open at 6. I got to the temples just after they opened every day and I highly recommend doing that if you travel to Egypt! Not only will you have almost no one else there at the temple within the first hour or so, but of course the weather is so much better just after the crack of dawn. 😆 ☀️ ⁣ ⁣ So what did everyone get up to this weekend? I flew from Egypt to England and was at Anfield for the match against Burnley yesterday! What a fun game! I also had a reunion with about 30 different people in Liverpool (many from Instagram) which was amazing. I’ll share plenty of content on Instagram stories this week from everything we got up to this weekend. I’m also still in Liverpool most of the rest of this week! 🤗⚽️

A post shared by Kerry | Solo Travel | LFC (@kerrysomewhere) on

ونصحت عاشقة محمد صلاح متابعيها بتنظيم أوقاتهم أثناء زيارتهم لمصر للسماح لهم بزيارة العديد من الأمان فى منشورها الأخير.

 

وقالت إليزابيت: "كنت أزور بعض المعابد فى الساعة السابعة صباحاً لكى أنظم وقتى بقية اليوم للسماح لى بزيارة الكثير من المعالم الأثرية فى مدينة الأقصر التى تمتلئ بالمعالم السياحية الفرعونية، وأوصى الذين يذهبوا الى مصر ان يقوموا بزيارة المعابد فى الساعات الأولى من اليوم كونه الوقت الأفضل للطقس طوال اليوم".

 

عاشقة محمد صلاح
عاشقة محمد صلاح

 

وأضافت عاشقة محمد صلاح فى منشورها "لقد سافرت الى أنجلترا لمشاهدة مباراة ليفربول وبيرنلى أمس، التى انتهت بنتيجة 4-2 لليفر.

 

عاشقة محمد صلاح
عاشقة محمد صلاح

 


إضافة تعليق

موضوعات متعلقة..

دروجبا صانع نهضة تشيلسى يحتفل بعيد ميلاده الـ41.. الفيل الإيفوارى يحلم برؤية محمد صلاح قائدا لـ"ليفربول".. تألق الحضرى حرمه من رفع كأس أفريقيا "مرتين".. و"الأهلى لا يرفض" كلمة السر فى تولى كارتيرون تدريب الأحمر

محمد صلاح ردا على سؤال "اليوم السابع": أتوقع حصول مصر على بطولة أفريقيا

محمد صلاح

اخبار ليفربول

عاشقة محمد صلاح

اليزابيت كيري

كيري اليزابيث

اليوم السابع بلس




لا تفوتك
أول صور للفريق كامل الوزير بالزي المدني خلال أدائه اليمين وزيراً للنقل

أول صور للفريق كامل الوزير بالزي المدني خلال أدائه اليمين وزيراً للنقل

الأرصاد: غدا ذروة الارتفاع بدرجات الحرارة.. والعظمى بالقاهرة تسجل 27 درجة

الأرصاد: غدا ذروة الارتفاع بدرجات الحرارة.. والعظمى بالقاهرة تسجل 27 درجة

أجور المصريين ترتفع خلال 3 شهور.. زيادة رواتب العاملين فى 10 قطاعات بنسب تتراوح من 2.5 - 26.5% أبرزها العقارات والكهرباء.. الهيئات الدولية تضاعف أجورها مرة ونصف.. و 3.3 ألف جنيه المتوسط الأعلى للراتب الشهرى

أجور المصريين ترتفع خلال 3 شهور.. زيادة رواتب العاملين فى 10 قطاعات بنسب تتراوح من 2.5 - 26.5% أبرزها العقارات والكهرباء.. الهيئات الدولية تضاعف أجورها مرة ونصف.. و 3.3 ألف جنيه المتوسط الأعلى للراتب الشهرى

صور.. القوات المسلحة تعلن القضاء على 46 تكفيريا وتدمير 15وكرا للعناصر الإرهابية وسط وشمال سيناء.. تفجير 204 عبوة ناسفة تم زراعتها لاستهداف القوات.. اكتشاف وتدمير 244 فدانا لنبات الخشخاش و2 طن من البانجو المخدر

صور.. القوات المسلحة تعلن القضاء على 46 تكفيريا وتدمير 15وكرا للعناصر الإرهابية وسط وشمال سيناء.. تفجير 204 عبوة ناسفة تم زراعتها لاستهداف القوات.. اكتشاف وتدمير 244 فدانا لنبات الخشخاش و2 طن من البانجو المخدر

الحكومة تعلن تنفيذ 17 برنامجا لتأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل ونشر ثقافة العمل الحر

الحكومة تعلن تنفيذ 17 برنامجا لتأهيل الشباب لسوق العمل ونشر ثقافة العمل الحر

التعليم تؤكد انتهاء اختبارات المتقدمين لمسابقة العقود المؤقتة خلال 48 ساعة

التعليم تؤكد انتهاء اختبارات المتقدمين لمسابقة العقود المؤقتة خلال 48 ساعة

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة