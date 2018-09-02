video7
"هى دى الشمس اللى متعرفهاش".. ناسا تلتقط صورا جديدة لتوهج الشمس.. فيديو

الأحد، 02 سبتمبر 2018 06:37 م
"هى دى الشمس اللى متعرفهاش".. ناسا تلتقط صورا جديدة لتوهج الشمس.. فيديو توهج الشمس
كتب- هاشم الفخرانى
إضافة تعليق

التقطت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا" صوراً لتوهج الشمس مستخدما أكثر الميكروسكوبات التى لديها حساسية لتصوير هذه اللقطات المشعة من قبل الشمس.

وقالت الوكالة الأمريكية أنه تم التقاط الصور من أطراف الشمس لصعوبة تصويرها فى وسطها لارتفاع درجة الحرارة ، ويتم التقاط هذه الأنواع من الصور فى زاوية الضوء فوق البنفسجي الأقل حدة للشمس، التى يصعب رؤيتها إلا عندما تحدث على طول حافة الشمس ،وفي ذروتها ، ترتفع البلازما إلى ارتفاعات تزيد عدة مرات عن قطر الأرض.

 

 

Great ball of fire! 🔥 This close-up view of the Sun is from a two-hour period on August 13, 2018, showing a minor eruption of charged particles rising up and twisting about before falling back into the Sun. Captured in extreme ultraviolet light, these kinds of events are difficult to see except when they occur along the sun's edge. At its peak, the plasma rises to heights that are several times the diameter of Earth. We use the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which captured this view, to better understand the Sun's influence on Earth and near-Earth space by studying the solar atmosphere in many wavelengths simultaneously. This allows us to better understand the solar variations that influence life on Earth and humanity's technological systems by looking for solar wind, energetic particles, and variations in the solar irradiance that lead to better predictions of space weather events. Credit: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #sdo #light #earth #solarsystem #science #video #ultraviolet #uv #uvlight #picoftheday #fire #greatballoffire #lit #eruption

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

توهج الشمس بتصوير ناسا
توهج الشمس بتصوير ناسا

 

توهج الشمس
توهج الشمس

 

وأوضحت الوكالة أنها تستخدم مرصد الطاقة الشمسية الديناميكي ، الذي تمكن من التقاط هذه الصورة ، لفهم تأثير الشمس على الأرض عن طريق دراسة الغلاف الجوي الشمسي في العديد من الأطوال الموجية في وقت واحد، حيث تتعرض الشمس لموجات مدية نحو الغلاف الجوى للأرض.


إضافة تعليق

