لأول مرة.. إضاءة ميدان بيكاديللى فى لندن بمناسبة شهر رمضان (فيديو)

قام عمدة لندن صادق خان، بإشعال أضواء رمضان وذلك للمرة الأولى في ميدان بيكاديللي في العاصمة.

﷽ Lights and decorations have been set up around Picadilly Circus in London, United Kingdom for the first time, to celebrate the arrival of Ramaḍān #ramadan #SubhanAllah #Alhamdulillah #La_ilaha_illallah #AllahuAkbar #La_ilaha_illa_Anta_Subhanaka_inni_Kuntu_Minaz_Zalimin pic.twitter.com/JEufVpC29D

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي تشهد فيها مدينة أوروبية مثل هذا العرض الكبير، مع إضاءة 30 ألف مصباح، وأقمار تصور مراحل القمر طوال شهر رمضان.

وحسب موقع روسيا اليوم، أضاء خان الأضواء، وهو واحد من 1.3 مليون مسلم في لندن يحتفلون بشهر رمضان.

For the first time ever the West End is being lit up by a beautiful display of lights to mark the holy month of Ramadan ☪️✨



It was an honour to switch them on officially this evening ahead of the start of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/t6gXpwAxiE