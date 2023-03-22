اليوم السابع
الأربعاء، 22 مارس 2023 08:56 ص
لأول مرة.. إضاءة ميدان بيكاديللى فى لندن بمناسبة شهر رمضان (فيديو)

الأربعاء، 22 مارس 2023 08:42 ص
قام عمدة لندن صادق خان، بإشعال أضواء رمضان وذلك للمرة الأولى في ميدان بيكاديللي في العاصمة.

 

وهذه هي المرة الأولى التي تشهد فيها مدينة أوروبية مثل هذا العرض الكبير، مع إضاءة 30 ألف مصباح، وأقمار تصور مراحل القمر طوال شهر رمضان.

وحسب موقع روسيا اليوم، أضاء خان الأضواء، وهو واحد من 1.3 مليون مسلم في لندن يحتفلون بشهر رمضان.

 

 

 


