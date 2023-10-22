سائق مترو فى لندن يهتف عبر مكبر صوت "فلسطين حرة".. فيديو

وتداول عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى وصحف بريطانية مثل "ديلي ميل"، مقطع فيديو لسائق قطار مترو أنفاق في لندن يهتف عبر مكبر الصوت "فلسطين حرة" لتشجيع الركاب الذين يتجهون نحو مظاهرة حاشدة للتضامن مع فلسطين.

“Free Free Palestine” @TfL London Underground Tube’s driver lead the passengers in a chant, he said I wanted to join the protest but couldn’t get the day off. #LondonStandsWithPalestine #Palestine #Israel #غزة_تستغيث #فلسطين_الان pic.twitter.com/62jx8xLtyz