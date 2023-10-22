اليوم السابع
سائق مترو فى لندن يهتف عبر مكبر صوت "فلسطين حرة".. فيديو

الأحد، 22 أكتوبر 2023 05:00 ص
أحمد علوى

وتداول عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى وصحف بريطانية مثل "ديلي ميل"، مقطع فيديو لسائق قطار مترو أنفاق في لندن يهتف عبر مكبر الصوت "فلسطين حرة" لتشجيع الركاب الذين يتجهون نحو مظاهرة حاشدة للتضامن مع فلسطين.

 

 

وتظاهر نحو مئة ألف شخص في لندن بعد ظهر السبت للمطالبة "بوقف الحرب في غزة" ودعم الفلسطينيين، بعد أسبوعين من استمرار الحرب بين حركة حماس وإسرائيل.







