شيخ الأزهر فى اليوم العالمى للاجئين: هم الأكثر احتياجًا للدعم والتكاتف

كتب لؤى على

غرد فضيلة الإمام الأكبر الدكتور أحمد الطيب، شيخ الأزهر الشريف، فى اليوم العالمي للاجئين، باللغتين العربية والانجليزية.

وقال، "نتذكر اليوم معاناة 90 مليون لاجئ حول العالم، ضاقت أحوالهم، وشُردوا، وذاقوا ويلات الحروب والصراعات، وتركوا بلادهم بحثًا عن الأمن والأمان؛ ليتجدد النداء في اليوم العالمي للاجئين بضرورة إيقاظ الضمير الإنساني، والتضامن من أجل إنهاء معاناة الأطفال والنساء والرجال اللاجئين؛ فهم الأكثر احتياجًا للدعم والتكاتف".

Today we remember the suffering of 90 million refugees around the world, who live in difficult conditions. They were displaced; they suffered the scourge of wars and conflicts; and they left their countries in search of safety and security. Today, on World Refugee Day, the call to awaken human conscience and to stand in solidarity is renewed in order to end the suffering of refugee children, women and men. They are the ones most in need of support and solidarity.