5 فيديوهات ترصد انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة هز مدينة دبى بالإمارات

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، لقطات مصورة تظهر لحظات انفجارحاوية على متن ناقلة بميناء جبل على بدبى وارتفعت ألسنة النيران فى سماء المدينة، وأكد المكتب الإعلامى لحكومة دبى، أنه لم يتم الإبلاغ حتى الآن عن وقوع أى إصابات بسبب الحريق فى ميناء جبل على.
وأوضح المكتب الإعلامى، أن فرق الدفاع المدنى فى دبى تتعامل حالياً مع حريق ناجم عن انفجار إحدى الحاويات على متن سفينة بميناء جبل على.
وأفادت شبكة "سى إن إن" أن انفجار دبى ناتج عن انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة فى ميناء جبل على بدبى.
