5 فيديوهات ترصد انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة هز مدينة دبى بالإمارات

كتب محمد جمال

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، لقطات مصورة تظهر لحظات انفجارحاوية على متن ناقلة بميناء جبل على بدبى وارتفعت ألسنة النيران فى سماء المدينة، وأكد المكتب الإعلامى لحكومة دبى، أنه لم يتم الإبلاغ حتى الآن عن وقوع أى إصابات بسبب الحريق فى ميناء جبل على.

وأوضح المكتب الإعلامى، أن فرق الدفاع المدنى فى دبى تتعامل حالياً مع حريق ناجم عن انفجار إحدى الحاويات على متن سفينة بميناء جبل على.

وأفادت شبكة "سى إن إن" أن انفجار دبى ناتج عن انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة فى ميناء جبل على بدبى.

وقالت وكالة أسوشيتد برس أن الانفجار الذي وقع في ميناء جبل علي في دبي أدى إلى اهتزاز العديد من المنازل في المدينة، وتقوم فرق الإطفاء على إخماد حريق شب على متن سفينة في ميناء جبل علي بدبى.

This scene shows how quick the emergency services were to respond. No reported casualties. Praying all are safe. pic.twitter.com/QprqSRzBgj — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) July 7, 2021

#Dubai once again showing the world what effective and efficient crisis management looks like. A true case study.



Thank you to our heroes on the ground. #دبي https://t.co/XEcXoAyx7P — دبي (@DubaiAbulhoul) July 7, 2021

