اليوم السابع
الخميس، 08 يوليه 2021 12:41 ص
أكرم القصاص
5 فيديوهات ترصد انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة هز مدينة دبى بالإمارات

الأربعاء، 07 يوليه 2021 10:50 م
كتب محمد جمال

تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، لقطات مصورة تظهر لحظات انفجارحاوية على متن ناقلة بميناء جبل على بدبى وارتفعت ألسنة النيران فى سماء المدينة، وأكد المكتب الإعلامى لحكومة دبى، أنه لم يتم الإبلاغ حتى الآن عن وقوع أى إصابات بسبب الحريق فى ميناء جبل على.

وأوضح المكتب الإعلامى، أن فرق الدفاع المدنى فى دبى تتعامل حالياً مع حريق ناجم عن انفجار إحدى الحاويات على متن سفينة بميناء جبل على.

وأفادت شبكة "سى إن إن" أن انفجار دبى ناتج عن انفجار حاوية على متن ناقلة فى ميناء جبل على بدبى.

وقالت وكالة أسوشيتد برس أن الانفجار الذي وقع في ميناء جبل علي في دبي أدى إلى اهتزاز العديد من المنازل في المدينة، وتقوم فرق الإطفاء على إخماد حريق شب على متن سفينة في ميناء جبل علي بدبى.

 


دبى

انفجار دبى

الإمارات

جبل على

