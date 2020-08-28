باراك أوباما يحيي الذكري الـ 57 على احتجاجات مقتل جاكوب بليك بكلمات نعي

حرص الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما، على إحياء الذكري الـ 57 لاحتجاجات مقتل جاكوب بليك صاحب الأصول الافريقية أمام أطفاله وعائلته على يد رجال الشرطة الأمريكية، وهو الأمر الذي أثار موجة احتجاجات في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية استمرت عدة أسابيع.
ونشر أوباما، صورة من احتجاجات مقتل جاكوب بليك، عبر حسابه الشخصي بموقع الصور انستجرام، وكتب "منذ 57 عاماً، اجتمع مئات الآلاف من الأمريكيين من كل عرق ودين في جميع أنحاء أمريكا، في مسيرة إلى واشنطن من أجل الحرية، لقد رأينا هذا الصيف المظاهرات التي اندلعت بعد مقتل جورج فلويد وهي حركة للإصلاح النظامي في أمريكا، بعد أن رأينا الوحشية في إطلاق النار على جاكوب بليك في ظهره بينما كان أطفاله ينظرون اليه".
Fifty-seven years ago today, hundreds of thousands of Americans of every race and religion, from every corner of our country, came together to march on Washington for jobs and freedom. We saw echoes of that march in this summer’s demonstrations, sparked by the killing of George Floyd—a movement for systemic reform that became the largest in our history. To see such brutality happen again—this time, a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in the back as his young children looked on—is a reminder of how deeply ingrained unequal justice is, and how long change will take. Whether Atlanta, Louisville, Minneapolis, or Kenosha, each act of brutality, each death, should sear our conscience as individuals and as a country. What we can do is to continue channeling our anguish into organized action—to demand reforms to police practices; to elect new prosecutors and local leaders, who determine much of the tone and tactics of public safety and law enforcement; to keep giving strength to those who’ve long felt like they were marching alone, and courage to those who are newly doing the hard work of changing their own hearts. If you’re looking to take action—or looking to educate yourselves on these issues—we’ve gathered some resources from the Obama Foundation that can help at obama.org/anguish-and-action. As people exercise their right to protest all across the country—in Washington and virtually, from basketball courts to baseball diamonds—let the undeniable paths of our progress be a guide going forward: peaceful, sustained protest; strategic, committed organizing; and purposeful, overwhelming participation at the ballot box. As Americans, we are called to engage in them all—every day of this election and every day after—until the scourge of hatred and injustice truly have no place in our society.
وأضاف أوباما "سواء كانت اتلانتا او لويز فيل أو مينيابوليس أو كينوشا، فأن كل عمل وحشي، كل حالة وفاة، يجب أن تحرق ضميرنا كأفراد، ما يمكننا فعله هو الاستمرار في هذا العمل المنظم للمطالبة بإصلاح ممارسات الشرطة، لانتخاب قادة جدد".
وعلى جانب آخر، شدد الرئيس الأمريكي السابق، على أهمية المشاركة الهادفة في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأمريكية المقبلة التي من المقرر تنظيمها في نوفمبر 2020.
وقال باراك أوباما عبر حسابه الرسمي على تويتر: "بينما يمارس الناس حقهم في الاحتجاج في جميع أنحاء البلاد- دع المسارات التي لا يمكن إنكارها لتقدمنا تكون دليلاً للمضي قدمًا: احتجاج سلمي ومستدام؛ تنظيم استراتيجي ملتزم؛ والمشاركة الهادفة والساحقة في صناديق الاقتراع".
