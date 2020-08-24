فيديو.. وزير الاتصالات عن البرنامج الرئاسى: أفكار مميزة وخلاقة للشباب

شاركت اليوم في لجان المقابلة الشخصية بالاكاديمية الوطنية للتدريب للمتقدمين للالتحاق بالدفعة الثالثة بالبرنامج الرئاسي لتأهيل التنفيذيين للقيادة (EPLP) تلبية لدعوة من الدكتورة رشا راغب المدير التنفيذى للأكاديمية. سعدت بما شاهدته من أفكار مميزة وخلاقة من شباب متحمس لديه رغبة في مزيد من التعلم والتدريب لتطوير قدراتهم، وأرى أن البرنامج الرئاسى لتأهيل التنفيذيين للقيادة ينضج عاما بعد عام. تتعاون وزارة الاتصالات وتكنولوجيا المعلومات والأكاديمية الوطنية للتدريب في برامج عديدة، فمؤخرا تم إطلاق المرحلة الثالثة من برنامج "المسئول الحكومى المحترف" فى إطار تنفيذ خطة الدولة لرفع قدرة وكفاءة العاملين بالجهاز الإداري للدولة فى التعامل مع التكنولوجيا الحديثة بما يتواكب مع التغيرات الإدارية وتوجه الدولة نحو التحول الرقمي. ——————— Today I joined on a panel of judges to conduct interviews with candidates of the 3rd cohort of the Executive Presidential Leadership Program (EPLP), at the National Training Academy @ntaegy (NTA). I was pleased to see that the applicants are truly enthusiastic and eager to learn and enrich their profiles with valuable training, and that the training program is evolving year after year. On the same note, MCIT partners with NTA on many training programs for government executives, in line with the government's strategy to upskill its employees, especially when it comes to digital capabilities. This also serves the government's effort to transform, and enhance its performance by adopting technology in all aspects of service provision, and public administration..
