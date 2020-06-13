7 فيديوهات توثق اشتباكات الشرطة ومتظاهرى اليمين المتطرف فى لندن

كتب هيثم سلامة

نشبت اشتباكات بين محتجين من اليمين المتطرف والشرطة فى ميدان ترافالجار فى العاصمة البريطانية لندن، وأطلقت الشرطة القنابل المسيلة للدموع لتفريق المتظاهرين.

Parliament square today pic.twitter.com/bmFb1P82Pv — Jamie Roberts (@visitjamie) June 13, 2020

فيما تصدر هاشتاج احتجاجات لندن " londonprotests" ، قائمة الأكثر تداول بموقع تويتر، وتداول المغردين فيما بينهم فيديوهات توضح الاشتباكات بين المتظاهرين وقوات الشرطة.

وتظاهر نحو ألف شخص من نشطاء اليمين المتطرف إلى شوارع لندن، متعهدين بحماية تماثيل لشخصيات تاريخية جرى استهدافها على هامش احتجاجات "حياة السود مهمة" (بلاك لايفز ماتر) فى الأسابيع الماضية.





Imagine being so bigoted that your reaction to the demand for an end to racial injustice is to travel across the country and violently attack police officers in London.#BlackLivesMatter#LondonProtests@lbc #bbcaq pic.twitter.com/BLM6cv05aK — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) June 13, 2020

وحذر صادق خان، عمدة لندن، من أعمال العنف ضد قوات الشرطة، عبر حسابه بمقوع تويتر، قائلاً :"هذا غير مقبول على الإطلاق. لن نتسامح مع الهجمات على الشرطة لدينا وسوف يشعر الجناة بالقوة الكاملة للقانون، ومن الواضح أن الجماعات اليمينية المتطرفة تسبب العنف والاضطراب في وسط لندن، وأنا أحث الناس على الابتعاد".





Things already escalating here on Parliament Square. Bottles and smoke bombs thrown at police. And you can see as a protestor smacks my phone out of my hand as I try to film the scuffles.



Turning on journalists too. @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/XgsoLfJExe — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) June 13, 2020

وذكر موقع سكاى نيوز، إن هناك "اشتباكات عنيفة" بالفعل بالقرب من تمثال السير ونستون تشرشل، مضيفًا "هناك بعض العناصر اشتبكت بالفعل مع الشرطة".





Far-right protesters had just charged this police line. They threw bottles and cans and tried to break through. I dove for cover cos I'm gutless/smart.#londonprotests #farright pic.twitter.com/ju4qhOwNnX — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) June 13, 2020



