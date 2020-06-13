اليوم السابع
Ads
السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 06:12 م
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عالمية

7 فيديوهات توثق اشتباكات الشرطة ومتظاهرى اليمين المتطرف فى لندن

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 05:01 م
7 فيديوهات توثق اشتباكات الشرطة ومتظاهرى اليمين المتطرف فى لندن اشتباكات بين الشرطة البريطانية ومتظاهرين
كتب هيثم سلامة

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء

نشبت اشتباكات بين محتجين من اليمين المتطرف والشرطة فى ميدان ترافالجار فى العاصمة البريطانية لندن، وأطلقت الشرطة القنابل المسيلة للدموع لتفريق المتظاهرين.

فيما تصدر هاشتاج احتجاجات لندن " londonprotests" ، قائمة الأكثر تداول بموقع تويتر، وتداول المغردين فيما بينهم فيديوهات توضح الاشتباكات بين المتظاهرين وقوات الشرطة.

وتظاهر نحو ألف شخص من نشطاء اليمين المتطرف إلى شوارع لندن، متعهدين بحماية تماثيل لشخصيات تاريخية جرى استهدافها على هامش احتجاجات "حياة السود مهمة" (بلاك لايفز ماتر) فى الأسابيع الماضية.

اشتباكات الشرطة والمتظاهرين في لندن (1)
 

 

وحذر صادق خان، عمدة لندن، من أعمال العنف ضد قوات الشرطة، عبر حسابه بمقوع تويتر، قائلاً :"هذا غير مقبول على الإطلاق. لن نتسامح مع الهجمات على الشرطة لدينا وسوف يشعر الجناة بالقوة الكاملة للقانون، ومن الواضح أن الجماعات اليمينية المتطرفة تسبب العنف والاضطراب في وسط لندن، وأنا أحث الناس على الابتعاد".

اشتباكات الشرطة والمتظاهرين في لندن (2)
 

 

وذكر موقع سكاى نيوز، إن هناك "اشتباكات عنيفة" بالفعل بالقرب من تمثال السير ونستون تشرشل، مضيفًا "هناك بعض العناصر اشتبكت بالفعل مع الشرطة".

اشتباكات الشرطة والمتظاهرين في لندن (3)
 

 

 

اشتباكات الشرطة والمتظاهرين في لندن (4)
 

 

 


لندن

اشتباكات

قوات الشرطة

الشرطة البريطانية

بريطانيا

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء

الموضوعات المتعلقة

جونسون يستعد للظهور علنا للمرة الأولى منذ فرض الإغلاق العام فى بريطانيا

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 04:05 م

اشتباك محتجين من اليمين المتطرف مع الشرطة بميدان الطرف الأغر فى لندن

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 03:33 م

عمدة لندن: إزالة بعض التماثيل والمعالم لحمايتها من خطر التخريب

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 12:26 م

عمدة لندن يجدد تحذيره للبقاء فى المنزل : فيروس كورونا لايزال يمثل تهديدا

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 11:53 ص

ماكرون يتجه إلى لندن الخميس لإحياء ذكرى دعوة شارل ديجول الفرنسيين للمقاومة

السبت، 13 يونيو 2020 11:09 ص

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع


لا تفوتك
جائحة كورونا تجبر القطاع العقارى للتفكير خارج الصندوق هربا من أزمة تراجع المبيعات.. المعارض العقارية الإلكترونية البديل.. مطورون: تساعد العملاء على التواصل أسرع مع الشركات.. وعمرو سليمان: إضافة للسوق العقارى

جائحة كورونا تجبر القطاع العقارى للتفكير خارج الصندوق هربا من أزمة تراجع المبيعات.. المعارض العقارية الإلكترونية البديل.. مطورون: تساعد العملاء على التواصل أسرع مع الشركات.. وعمرو سليمان: إضافة للسوق العقارى

اليوم السابع: الموازنة الجديدة تتوسع فى برامج "الدعم العينى"

اليوم السابع: الموازنة الجديدة تتوسع فى برامج "الدعم العينى"

السيسى يستعرض هاتفيا مع رئيس جنوب أفريقيا ثوابت موقف مصر تجاه القضية الليبية

السيسى يستعرض هاتفيا مع رئيس جنوب أفريقيا ثوابت موقف مصر تجاه القضية الليبية

الملك والساحر والأسد.. شاهد أهداف صلاح ومانى و فيرمينو في الدورى الإنجليزى

الملك والساحر والأسد.. شاهد أهداف صلاح ومانى و فيرمينو في الدورى الإنجليزى

صور.. "الداخلية" تنتفض ضد المخالفين للإجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة كورونا.. توقيف 32 ألف شخص اخترقوا حظر التجوال و31 ألف سائق بدون كمامة.. غلق 1529 محلا و11 مقهى.. وضبط 377 قضية احتكار للسلع ورفع أسعارها

صور.. "الداخلية" تنتفض ضد المخالفين للإجراءات الاحترازية لمواجهة كورونا.. توقيف 32 ألف شخص اخترقوا حظر التجوال و31 ألف سائق بدون كمامة.. غلق 1529 محلا و11 مقهى.. وضبط 377 قضية احتكار للسلع ورفع أسعارها

15366 أول خط ساخن تطلقه الصحة للاستفسار عن التبرع بالدم

15366 أول خط ساخن تطلقه الصحة للاستفسار عن التبرع بالدم

"ويسألونك عن ذروة كورونا قولهم مفيش" بـ"الشاشة" مع تامر إسماعيل

"ويسألونك عن ذروة كورونا قولهم مفيش" بـ"الشاشة" مع تامر إسماعيل

أسعار الذهب فى السعودية اليوم السبت 13-6-2020

أسعار الذهب فى السعودية اليوم السبت 13-6-2020

وفاة والدة عمرو أبو اليزيد نائب دائرة بولاق الدكرور بالجيزة

وفاة والدة عمرو أبو اليزيد نائب دائرة بولاق الدكرور بالجيزة

كاف يدرس تأجيل كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2021 بالكاميرون حتى 2022

كاف يدرس تأجيل كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2021 بالكاميرون حتى 2022

الرى: مفاوضات سد النهضة متعثرة وأثيوبيا تفتقر الإرادة السياسية للتوصل لاتفاق

الرى: مفاوضات سد النهضة متعثرة وأثيوبيا تفتقر الإرادة السياسية للتوصل لاتفاق

وزيرة الصحة تقيل مدير مستشفى المطرية التعليمى بعد وفاة مريض سودانى

وزيرة الصحة تقيل مدير مستشفى المطرية التعليمى بعد وفاة مريض سودانى

المزيد من Trending Plus
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة