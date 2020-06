"منطقة حكم ذاتى".. محتجون أمريكيون يعلنون "سياتل" خارج سيطرة الشرطة.. صور

“This space is now property of the Seattle people,” reads a banner on the front entrance of the now-empty police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. ⁣ ⁣ Protesters in Seattle have laid claim to several city blocks, reversing barricades and creating an “Autonomous Zone” with free food, free speech and free of police.⁣ ⁣ Police officers and local protesters spent a week locked in a nightly cycle of standoffs, at times ending with clouds of tear gas. Facing growing backlash over its dispersal tactics in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the Seattle Police Department this week offered a concession: Officers would abandon their precinct, board up the windows and let the protesters have free rein outside. What has emerged is an experiment in life without the police — part street festival, part commune. Hundreds have gathered to hear speeches, poetry and music. ⁣ ⁣ But on Wednesday night, President Trump tried to portray the scenes in the city as something more sinister. He called for government leaders to crack down on the protesters, declaring on Twitter that “Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle.”⁣ ⁣ “Take back your city NOW,” Trump wrote in a tweet directed at Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington. “If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game.”⁣ ⁣ @mayorjennydurkan responded with a tweet of her own: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in our bio to read more from inside Seattle’s “Autonomous Zone.” Photos by @fremson.⁣

