10 فيديوهات ترصد الفوضى بمنيابوليس الأمريكية بعد مقتل رجل أسود على يد الشرطة

تداول عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى حالة الغضب التى انتابت مواطنى منيابوليس الأمريكية بعد مقتل رجل أسود على يد شرطى خنقا، حيث أثار الفيديو تعاطف الكثير من الناس لينطلقوا فى مظاهرات بالآلاف ضد وحشية الشرطة الأمريكية.
More footage of the city ablaze #Minneapolis #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/TpHaZh7SJd— Dr Richard Matthews 🇦🇺🕵️♂️ (@rhematt) May 28, 2020
#AutoZone in #Minneapolis set ablaze by rioters; several other stores looted as #Police stand down pic.twitter.com/OrJDcUnn1z— Jeremy Song (@tezuma75) May 28, 2020
وشهدت المظاهرات حالة من الكر والفر بين الشرطة والمتظاهرين إلى أن وصلت إلى حالة من الفوضى وسرقة المواطنين للمتاجر بشكل إجرامى ووحشى، وإضرام النيران فى المحلات.
Autozone in Minneapolis across from the precinct is burned down. pic.twitter.com/Sq4jXopIwo— Aurora Veil (@AuroraVeil_) May 28, 2020
What better way to protest the death of a young black man in police custody than to loot a Target.— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 28, 2020
Minneapolis. Black South Africa. One and the same pic.twitter.com/mGxfsX2ztN
the minneapolis target looks APOCALYPTIC omg pic.twitter.com/njs4r4cVCK— s (@harrytpwks) May 28, 2020
