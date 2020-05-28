اليوم السابع
Ads
الخميس، 28 مايو 2020 11:20 ص
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عالمية

10 فيديوهات ترصد الفوضى بمنيابوليس الأمريكية بعد مقتل رجل أسود على يد الشرطة

الخميس، 28 مايو 2020 09:28 ص
10 فيديوهات ترصد الفوضى بمنيابوليس الأمريكية بعد مقتل رجل أسود على يد الشرطة منيابوليس
كتب محمد جمال

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء

تداول عدد من رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى حالة الغضب التى انتابت مواطنى منيابوليس الأمريكية بعد مقتل رجل أسود على يد شرطى خنقا، حيث أثار الفيديو تعاطف الكثير من الناس لينطلقوا فى مظاهرات بالآلاف ضد وحشية الشرطة الأمريكية.

 

وشهدت المظاهرات حالة من الكر والفر بين الشرطة والمتظاهرين إلى أن وصلت إلى حالة من الفوضى وسرقة المواطنين للمتاجر بشكل إجرامى ووحشى، وإضرام النيران فى المحلات.

 


منيابوليس

أمريكا

رجل أسود

الشرطة الأمريكية

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء

الموضوعات المتعلقة


لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع


لا تفوتك
أزمة كورونا تضرب "صاحبة الجلالة"..وقف إصدار 100 صحيفة ورقية فى أستراليا

أزمة كورونا تضرب "صاحبة الجلالة"..وقف إصدار 100 صحيفة ورقية فى أستراليا

10 صور ترصد مشاهد السلب والنهب فى أمريكا عقب مقتل رجل أسود على يد الشرطة

10 صور ترصد مشاهد السلب والنهب فى أمريكا عقب مقتل رجل أسود على يد الشرطة

اليوم.. مطار مرسى علم الدولى يستعد لاستقبال رحلة مصريين عالقين من الإمارات

اليوم.. مطار مرسى علم الدولى يستعد لاستقبال رحلة مصريين عالقين من الإمارات

محتجون أمريكيون يعتدون بالضرب على مسنة حاولت منعهم من سرقة المتاجر.. فيديو

محتجون أمريكيون يعتدون بالضرب على مسنة حاولت منعهم من سرقة المتاجر.. فيديو

جرائم بيت المقدس.. أجهزة تشويش وتنصت بحوزة المتهم محمد عبد الفتاح

جرائم بيت المقدس.. أجهزة تشويش وتنصت بحوزة المتهم محمد عبد الفتاح

التنمية المحلية: استمرار المقابلات الشخصية للمتقدمين للوظائف عقب إجازة العيد

التنمية المحلية: استمرار المقابلات الشخصية للمتقدمين للوظائف عقب إجازة العيد

أهداف صندوق السياحة والآثار المزمع إنشاؤه فى ضوء القانون الجديد

أهداف صندوق السياحة والآثار المزمع إنشاؤه فى ضوء القانون الجديد

انتهاء اليوم الـ64 لحظر التجوال.. وإعادة الانتشار الشرطى فى الخامسة مساءً

انتهاء اليوم الـ64 لحظر التجوال.. وإعادة الانتشار الشرطى فى الخامسة مساءً

الصحة تكشف آليات التعامل مع طفل التوحد بالتزامن مع كورونا

الصحة تكشف آليات التعامل مع طفل التوحد بالتزامن مع كورونا

اليوم.. انتهاء الحجر الصحى لـ423 مصريا عائدا من السعودية عبر ميناء سفاجا

اليوم.. انتهاء الحجر الصحى لـ423 مصريا عائدا من السعودية عبر ميناء سفاجا

الكرة الأرضية تترقب خسوف شبه ظلى للقمر 5 يونيو يرى بمصر والوطن العربى

الكرة الأرضية تترقب خسوف شبه ظلى للقمر 5 يونيو يرى بمصر والوطن العربى

خروج حمدى الوزير من العناية المركزة بعد تركيب دعامة وإجراء قسطرة فى القلب

خروج حمدى الوزير من العناية المركزة بعد تركيب دعامة وإجراء قسطرة فى القلب

المزيد من Trending Plus
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة