أوباما يثنى على مشوار أحد أصدقائه الخيرى فى تحضير 15 مليون وجبة غذائية.. صورة

حرص الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما، على توجيه الشكر والثناء لصديقة خوسيه أندريس، مؤسس منظمة ساهمت بشكل كبير على مدار السنوات الأخيرة في العمل الخيري، والتي تكثف عملها بشكل كبير في ظل الأزمة الصحية العالمية التي يعاني منها العالم بسبب تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد 19".
ونشر الرئيس الأمريكي السابق، صورة لمؤسس المنظمة الخيرية الشهيرة، عبر حسابه بموقع انستجرام، ليثني على الخدمات التي يقدمها حاليا لجميع العاملين في الحطوط الأمامية لمواجهة فيروس كورونا، وقال أوباما "نحن مديونون لكل العاملين والمتخصصين في مجال الطب حالياً، وهناك الكثير من الأشخاص الذي يقدمون تضحيات ومساعدات لتخطي هذا الوباء، وسأشارك بقصة أحد هؤلاء الذين يقفون على الخطوط الأمامية، صديقي خوسيه أندريس".
We owe a profound debt of gratitude to all the people working on the frontlines. From our medical professionals to our grocery store clerks, we’ve seen people step up and make endless sacrifices to help us get through this pandemic. Today, I’ll be sharing the story of one of those leaders on the frontlines and my friend, @chefjoseandres. ⠀ ⠀ Throughout this pandemic, his organization the @wckitchen has stepped up to support over 20 cities across the country. Here’s what motivates Jose and how we all can play a role in supporting our communities: ⠀ ⠀ “We are living a moment that will define generations. We will look back on these days as the world changes into something new, and we will ask ourselves…what did we do to help? To help the marginalized and vulnerable, to help the heroes working on the front lines, to help the huddled masses among us? ⠀ ⠀ From Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to the wildfires in California, to tornadoes and floods across the country to a humanitarian crisis on our southern border, World Central Kitchen’s journey to serving over 15 million meals has taught us one essential lesson: instead of being paralyzed by the magnitude of a problem, we can choose to be part of the solution by coming together to just start cooking.” ⠀ ⠀ “There are so, so many ways you can help. Buy a meal for the medical professionals and first responders working day and night to keep us healthy and safe. Check in on elderly neighbors to make sure they aren’t forgotten. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can and listen to the experts, always. Being kind and caring for one another. Make sure to leave enough for the next person. Your empathy will reach beyond six feet!”
وأضاف أوباما "صعد بمنظمته ، لدعم أكثر من 20 مدينة في أمريكا، من إعصار ماريا في بورتوريكو إلى حرائق الغابات في كاليفورنيا، إلى الأعاصير والفيضانات في جميع انحاء البلاد، علمتنا رحلة World Central Kitchen الخيرية في تقديم أكثر من 15 مليون وجبة درس أساسي، وهو انه يمكننا ان نختار دائماً المشاركة في جزء من الحل للعمل معاً لتخطي الأزمات، مثلما فعلت بالبدء في الطهي".
خوسية أندريس
وتعمل المنظمة على توفير وجبات للمهنين الطبيين والمساعدين الذين يعملون ليلاً نهاراً للحفاظ على صحة المرضي في ظل تفشي فيروس كورونا المستجد، ولم تكن تلك المساعدات هي الأولي التي تقدمها المنظمة الخيرية، فهناك الكثير من المساعدات السابقة التي قامت بتوفيرها عن طريق الطهي وتقديم الوجبات لكل المتضررين.
جانب من الوجبات الغذائية
تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة