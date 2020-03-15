اليوم السابع
Ads
الإثنين، 16 مارس 2020 02:35 ص
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عالمية

ارتباك وطوابير فى المطارات الأمريكية بسبب قرارات ترامب بحظر السفر.. صور

الأحد، 15 مارس 2020 08:17 م
ارتباك وطوابير فى المطارات الأمريكية بسبب قرارات ترامب بحظر السفر.. صور طوابير فى المطارات الأمريكية
وكالات

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء
يواجه كثير من المسافرين العائدين من أوروبا إلى أمريكا فوضى وازدحاما شديدين فى منافذ الدخول التى حددها الرئيس دونالد ترامب، بعد فرضه حظرا على القارة بسبب وباء كورونا.
 
فطوابير التخليص الجمركى طويلة جدا، وقد اضطر مسافرون إلى الانتظار ساعات طويلة لإتمام إجراءات الدخول، ففى  مطارى دالاس وشيكاغو، نشر مسافرون صورا على تويتر تظهر محنتهم مع طوابير طويلة ومتعرجة وانتظار يصل لسبع ساعات، وفى نيويورك بدا موظفو الجمارك على متن طائرة عائدة من فرنسا، وهم يرتدون أقنعة ورقية وبلاستيكية.
 
وذكرت قناة الحرة الإخبارية الأمريكية أن المحنة لم تقتصر على الأرض فقط، بل حتى في الجو، كما نقلت بيج هاردى الطالبة الأمريكية التى تركت دراساتها العليا فى لندن، لأنها كانت تخشى من حظر سفر أوسع، وقالت إن سلسلة من الإعلانات المربكة فى الهواء وعند الهبوط في دالاس، تسببت فى قلق لدى المسافرين و تحذيرات على متن الطائرة في وقت متأخر السبت، ونشرت هاردى مقطع فيديو على تويتر يظهر مسافرين طلب منهم رفع أيديهم، إذا كانوا في أوروبا.

790E8EC7-37E8-4800-9DFD-0F8BF7926BB5_w1023_r1_s

وبموجب قواعد الفحص الجديدة، يتعين على موظفي الجمارك إجراء مقابلات مع العائدين ومراجعة تاريخ سفرهم باستخدام قاعدة بيانات الأمن الداخلي، والسؤال عن حالتهم الصحية الحالية.
 
ETHDloLXsAEVr_0
 
المسافرون الذين لا تبدو عليهم أعراض المرض، سيُطلب منهم حجر أنفسهم في المنزل لمدة 14 يوما.
 
واعتمادا على الأعراض والتاريخ الطبي، قد يخضع مسافرون لفحص إضافي من قبل أختصاصي طبي في المطار. وحجر صحي فيدرالي.
 
ETHDlxRX0AEZTgY
وعلى نطاق العالم تم رصد نحو 156 ألف حالة إصابة بفيروس كورونا المستجد، وأكثر من 5800 وفاة في 142 دولة، لكن أغلب الضحايا رصدوا في الصين التي اندلع فيها المرض في ديسمبر الماضي.
 
ETHDlxyWkAALrIx

كورونا

فيروس كورونا

ترامب

دونالد ترامب

أوروبا

التخليص الجمركى

حظر السفر

موظفو الجمارك

مشاركة

اضف تعليقاً واقرأ تعليقات القراء

الموضوعات المتعلقة

الولايات المتحدة تسجل الحالة 3010 بفيروس "كورونا"

الأحد، 15 مارس 2020 07:25 م

رئيس وزراء كندا: لا نستبعد إغلاق الحدود مع أوروبا أو الولايات المتحدة بسبب كورونا

الأحد، 15 مارس 2020 05:47 م

مستشارا الأمن القومى لكوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة يناقشان سبل التصدى لكورونا

الأحد، 15 مارس 2020 12:55 م

ترامب يعلن حالة الطوارئ فى الولايات المتحدة لمواجهة فيروس كورونا

السبت، 14 مارس 2020 08:00 ص

دونالد ترامب يعلن 15 مارس اليوم الوطنى للصلاة فى الولايات المتحدة

السبت، 14 مارس 2020 01:05 ص

ترامب: الولايات المتحدة ستملأ احتياطى النفط الاستراتيجى "لأخره"

الجمعة، 13 مارس 2020 11:00 م

الولايات المتحدة: رصد 1678 حالة مؤكدة مصابة بفيروس كورونا ووفاة 41

الجمعة، 13 مارس 2020 07:20 م

بلومبرج: ترامب سيعلن حالة الطوارئ فى الولايات المتحدة بسبب كورونا

الجمعة، 13 مارس 2020 06:05 م

41 حالة وفاة و1.666 إصابة مؤكدة بفيروس كورونا فى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية

الجمعة، 13 مارس 2020 01:00 م

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع


لا تفوتك
لجنة الفتوى بالأزهر توضح حكم الصلاة منفردا خلف الإمام

لجنة الفتوى بالأزهر توضح حكم الصلاة منفردا خلف الإمام

إخوانى سابق يكشف مخطط الجماعة الإرهابية لترويج الأكاذيب حول "كورونا" بمصر

إخوانى سابق يكشف مخطط الجماعة الإرهابية لترويج الأكاذيب حول "كورونا" بمصر

صيادلة القاهرة تعتمد البالطو الأبيض بـ"لوجو النقابة" زى موحد فى الصيدليات

صيادلة القاهرة تعتمد البالطو الأبيض بـ"لوجو النقابة" زى موحد فى الصيدليات

المطاعم السياحية: تكثيف التطهير للأدوات والأسطح والحمامات عقب كل وفد سياحى

المطاعم السياحية: تكثيف التطهير للأدوات والأسطح والحمامات عقب كل وفد سياحى

ما هى أفضل طريقة لإنقاذ الأخرين من فيروس كورونا؟.. تامر حسنى يجيب (فيديو)

ما هى أفضل طريقة لإنقاذ الأخرين من فيروس كورونا؟.. تامر حسنى يجيب (فيديو)

"على خطى الطليان".. شاهد إيرانيين يغنون من شرفات المنازل لمواجهة كورونا

"على خطى الطليان".. شاهد إيرانيين يغنون من شرفات المنازل لمواجهة كورونا

وزارة الصحة تعلن ارتفاع حالات الإصابة بكورونا لـ 126 حالة وشفاء 26 آخرين

وزارة الصحة تعلن ارتفاع حالات الإصابة بكورونا لـ 126 حالة وشفاء 26 آخرين

اعرف كل حاجة.. أهم 10 أخبار على مدار اليوم الأحد

اعرف كل حاجة.. أهم 10 أخبار على مدار اليوم الأحد

اليوم السابع.. السيسى: مصر دائما داعمة للسودان

اليوم السابع.. السيسى: مصر دائما داعمة للسودان

خطة تعامل البنوك مع كورونا.. أبرزها إلغاء رسوم السحب من الصراف الآلى

خطة تعامل البنوك مع كورونا.. أبرزها إلغاء رسوم السحب من الصراف الآلى

هل يتوج الأهلي بدرع الدورى حال إلغائه الموسم الجارى؟.. اتحاد الكرة يجيب

هل يتوج الأهلي بدرع الدورى حال إلغائه الموسم الجارى؟.. اتحاد الكرة يجيب

انفوجراف.. 4 خطوات بسيطة لحماية أغطية السرير والملابس من فيروس كورونا

انفوجراف.. 4 خطوات بسيطة لحماية أغطية السرير والملابس من فيروس كورونا

المزيد من Trending Plus
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة