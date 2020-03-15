ارتباك وطوابير فى المطارات الأمريكية بسبب قرارات ترامب بحظر السفر.. صور

يواجه كثير من المسافرين العائدين من أوروبا إلى أمريكا فوضى وازدحاما شديدين فى منافذ الدخول التى حددها الرئيس دونالد ترامب، بعد فرضه حظرا على القارة بسبب وباء كورونا.

فطوابير التخليص الجمركى طويلة جدا، وقد اضطر مسافرون إلى الانتظار ساعات طويلة لإتمام إجراءات الدخول، ففى مطارى دالاس وشيكاغو، نشر مسافرون صورا على تويتر تظهر محنتهم مع طوابير طويلة ومتعرجة وانتظار يصل لسبع ساعات، وفى نيويورك بدا موظفو الجمارك على متن طائرة عائدة من فرنسا، وهم يرتدون أقنعة ورقية وبلاستيكية.

#BREAKING : Passengers stuck in long lines for immigration at @DFWAirport tell us there are no offers of hand sanitizer, gloves, or masks from U.S. Customs / Immigration. Travelers say they’ve had no screenings of temp yet and no one following #coronavirus protocols. pic.twitter.com/9viCnWdncz

وذكرت قناة الحرة الإخبارية الأمريكية أن المحنة لم تقتصر على الأرض فقط، بل حتى في الجو، كما نقلت بيج هاردى الطالبة الأمريكية التى تركت دراساتها العليا فى لندن، لأنها كانت تخشى من حظر سفر أوسع، وقالت إن سلسلة من الإعلانات المربكة فى الهواء وعند الهبوط في دالاس، تسببت فى قلق لدى المسافرين و تحذيرات على متن الطائرة في وقت متأخر السبت، ونشرت هاردى مقطع فيديو على تويتر يظهر مسافرين طلب منهم رفع أيديهم، إذا كانوا في أوروبا.

Landing in the DFW from London and all people who came from Europe are required to raise their hands to get forms to fill out pic.twitter.com/aPo6TZW3ya

DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process. 1(/2)

Immigration official just informed us that we are waiting here because they are doing what the president wants. O'Hare has been the only issue. Paris and Heathrow were smooth. But here we are following instructions from a fool. #OHare #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZhYCGZ6FDE