ارتباك وطوابير فى المطارات الأمريكية بسبب قرارات ترامب بحظر السفر.. صور

#BREAKING: Passengers stuck in long lines for immigration at @DFWAirport tell us there are no offers of hand sanitizer, gloves, or masks from U.S. Customs / Immigration. Travelers say they’ve had no screenings of temp yet and no one following #coronavirus protocols. pic.twitter.com/9viCnWdncz— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) March 15, 2020
Landing in the DFW from London and all people who came from Europe are required to raise their hands to get forms to fill out pic.twitter.com/aPo6TZW3ya— paige except more british🇬🇧 (@turnthepaigeh) March 15, 2020وقال محمد حمدة وهو مقيم في فلوريدا وكان يزور أقاربه في فرنسا، إن إجراءات الجمارك في شيكاغو استغرقت خمس ساعات، مشيرا إلى أن عمال المطار قدموا لهم ماء ووجبات خفيفة، لكن ذلك لم يبدد قلقه واستياءه من الازدحام والتأخير الذي جعله يتخلف عن طائرة الترانزيت التي كان يجب أن تقله إلى تامبا.
تشاد وولف، نائب وزير الأمن الداخلي قال على تويتر، إنه على علم بالتأخير في المطارات، ويعمل على إضافة موظفين.
DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process. 1(/2)— Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 15, 2020
Immigration official just informed us that we are waiting here because they are doing what the president wants. O'Hare has been the only issue. Paris and Heathrow were smooth. But here we are following instructions from a fool. #OHare #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ZhYCGZ6FDE— Katy Loves Soil (@katyslittlefarm) March 14, 2020
ووقع هذا الارتباك في منافذ السفر الدولية بأمريكا مع انتشار القلق بشأن فيروس كورونا الذى أصاب نحو 3000 شخص فى أنحاء الولايات الأمريكية، وقد تسبب حتى الآن فى إصابة أكثر من 2950 شخص ووفاة 59 على الأقل، ما دفع الرئيس ترامب إلى إعلان حالة طوارئ وطنية.وبعد ساعات من الإعلان عن قيود السفر من أوروبا، قرر ترامب ضم بريطانيا وأيرلندا إلى قائمة الحظر الأوربية للسفر إلى أميركا، ابتداء من منتصف ليل الاثنين.ويُسمح فقط للمواطنين الأمريكيين والمقيمين وأفراد أسرهم الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 21 عاما، والذين زاروا الدول الأوروبية في الأسبوعين الماضيين، بالعودة إلى الولايات المتحدة.
