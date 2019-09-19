سوبر كورة
شاهد.. تحطم مقاتلة إف 16 فى فرنسا.. والطيار عالق على برج كهرباء

الخميس، 19 سبتمبر 2019 10:40 م
شاهد.. تحطم مقاتلة إف 16 فى فرنسا.. والطيار عالق على برج كهرباء الطيار معلق على برج كهربائى
كتب محمد جمال

تحطمت مقاتلة بلجيكية من نوع F-16 فى شمال غرب فرنسا ، تاركة طيارًا عالقًا على خط كهرباء عالي الجهد، حسبما ذكرت شبكة سكاى نيوز.
 
وأكدت الشبكة أنها تحطمت أثناء سفرها من بلجيكا إلى قاعدة جوية بحرية فى فرنسا، وتم إنقاذ أحد الطيارين بعد إخراجه بأمان من الطائرة ، بينما تم إيجاد الطيار الآخر على خط كهرباء بقوة 250 ألف فولت بعد إخراجه.
 
وتفيد التقارير أن كلا الطيارين في أمان وبصحة جيدة.
 
وأظهرت صحيفة لو تيليجرام المحلية صورا للطيار معلق من الخط ، مع دخان أسود ونيران تتصاعد من المنطقة.

تحطم مقاتلة

برج كهربائى

اف 16

فرنسا

بلجيكا

