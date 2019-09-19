شاهد.. تحطم مقاتلة إف 16 فى فرنسا.. والطيار عالق على برج كهرباء

An F-16 fighter jet has crashed into a house near Pluvigner in Brittany while travelling from Belgium to a naval air base in France.— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 19, 2019
One of the pilots got caught on a high-voltage electricity line after ejecting from the plane.
Read the full story here: https://t.co/Re3Jr08wpS pic.twitter.com/kf6cBLYdAq
شاهد.. تحطم مقاتلة إف 16 فى فرنسا.. والطيار عالق على برج كهرباءالخميس، 19 سبتمبر 2019 10:40 م
