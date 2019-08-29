انفوجراف..أهم ما قاله المشاهير عن حرائق غابات الأمازون

اجتاح مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، هاشتاج "صلاة من أجل إنقاذ الحياة"، شارك فيه مشاهير العالم لدق ناقوس الخطر، حول حرائق غابات الأمازون المنتشرة فى البرازيل منذ 3 أسابيع. ومن ضمن المشاهير:

دى كابريو: الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا

قال الممثل العالمى ليوناردو دى كابريو على الانستجرام: "النيران تشتعل فى رئة الأرض، غابات الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا، فماذا يمكننا أن نفعل؟"

ونشر المغنى ريكى مارتن على انستجرام، عندما احترقت كاتدرائية نوتردام، غطت وسائل الإعلام العالمية كل لحظة، وهرع الأثرياء للتبرع لاستعادتها، فى هذه اللحظة تحترق غابات الأمازون المطيرة رئة الكوكب، ولا توجد تغطية إعلامية أو تبرعات، هذه قضية عالمية حقيقية، متى سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون فى العالم من أجل تلك الكارثة.

كتب لاعب كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالد، على تويتر تنتج غابات الأمازون المطيرة أكثر من 20% من الأوكسجين فى العالم، وهى تحترق منذ 3 أسابيع، أنها مسئوليتنا لإنقاذ الكوكب.

The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks. It’s our responsibility to help to save our planet. #prayforamazonia pic.twitter.com/83bNL5a37Q