الخميس، 29 أغسطس 2019 05:09 م
خالد صلاح

أبرزهم ريكى مارتن ودي كابوري ومادونا وكرستيانو ..

انفوجراف..أهم ما قاله المشاهير عن حرائق غابات الأمازون

الخميس، 29 أغسطس 2019 04:00 م
انفوجراف..أهم ما قاله المشاهير عن حرائق غابات الأمازون
كتبت جينا وليم

اجتاح مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، هاشتاج "صلاة من أجل إنقاذ الحياة"، شارك فيه مشاهير العالم لدق ناقوس الخطر، حول حرائق غابات الأمازون المنتشرة فى البرازيل منذ 3 أسابيع. ومن ضمن المشاهير: 

دى كابريو: الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا

قال الممثل العالمى ليوناردو دى كابريو على الانستجرام: "النيران تشتعل فى رئة الأرض، غابات الأمازون تحتاج إلى أكثر من صلواتنا، فماذا يمكننا أن نفعل؟"

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January.⁣ ⁣ The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. ⁣ ⁣ The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do?⁣ ⁣ ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ⁣ ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ⁣ ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains.⁣ Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy.⁣ ⁣ #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

 

ريكى مارتن: متى سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون

ونشر المغنى ريكى مارتن على انستجرام، عندما احترقت كاتدرائية نوتردام، غطت وسائل الإعلام العالمية كل لحظة، وهرع الأثرياء للتبرع لاستعادتها، فى هذه اللحظة تحترق غابات الأمازون المطيرة رئة الكوكب، ولا توجد تغطية إعلامية أو تبرعات، هذه قضية عالمية حقيقية، متى سيتحد القادة الحقيقيون فى العالم من أجل تلك الكارثة.

 

 

 

كريستاينو رونالدو: مسؤليتنا إنقاذ كوكبنا

كتب لاعب كرة القدم كريستيانو رونالد، على تويتر تنتج غابات الأمازون المطيرة أكثر من 20% من الأوكسجين فى العالم، وهى تحترق منذ 3 أسابيع، أنها مسئوليتنا لإنقاذ الكوكب.

 

 

 

مادونا: مستقبل الغابات المطيرة يؤثر على العالم

وكتبت المطربة العالمية مادونا على انستجرام " الحرائق لا تزال مستعرة والأمازون مازالت تحترق .. هذا تدمير للبرازيل والسكان الأصليين الذين يعيشون هناك، بالإضافة إلى الخسائر المتعلقة بالتنوع الحيوى من حيوانات ونباتات".

 

 

كريس جينر:هذا مدمر لحياة البشر والنباتات

وقالت جينر فوق شريط فيديو يظهر حجم الغابة المطيرة وأهميتها: "هذا مدمر!!! لحياة البشر والنباتات والحيوانات وكوكبنا كله".


