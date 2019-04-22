الأكثر تداولا.. 7 فيديوهات ترصد الرعب والفزع بعد وقوع زلزال الفلبين

كتب هيثم سلامة

شهدت دولة الفلبين اليوم الاثنين، زلازل بقوة 6.3 درجة مما تسبب فى حالة من الرعب والفزع بين المواطنين، ونزولهم إلى الشوارع فى حالة من الذعر.

What Makati looks like now. All office employees are outside their buildings. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/NGhqj6sgrB — BeautyGeek by Jaklyn (@beautygeekjaky) ٢٢ أبريل ٢٠١٩

تصدر هاشتاج "#Earthquake" قائمة الأكثر تداولا عبر تويتر، حيث سجل عدد من الفلبين بعض المشاهد المختلفة، توضح حجم الرعب الذى خيم على الناس، حيث اهتزاز المبانى وخروجهم مذعورين خارج المبانى إلى ساحات مفتوحة لأجل سلامتهم، بالإضافة إلى تساقط بعض الأشياء من مبنى بونيفاسيو العالمى.

VIDEO: A 6.3-magnitude #earthquake with a depth of 40.2 km has struck near Gutad, Philippines.



Good news right now is that there are no reports of injuries.



pic.twitter.com/CKvvRMNC93 — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) ٢٢ أبريل ٢٠١٩

وكانت قد أكدت هيئة المسح الجيولوجى الأمريكية إن زلزالا قوته 6.3 درجة هز وسط الفلبين اليوم الاثنين، وقال شهود عيان لوكالة رويترز إن مبان إدارية كانت تهتز فى حى المال بالعاصمة مانيلا.

This is fcking scary. Huhu keep safe everyone. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/feEo0nFdcX — Sy (@RobertSYcho) ٢٢ أبريل ٢٠١٩

ووقع الزلزال على بعد 60 كيلومترا شمال غربى مانيلا وعلى عمق 40 كيلومترا. وكانت هيئة المسح الجيولوجى الأمريكية قالت فى وقت سابق إن قوة الزلزال 6.4 درجة، بينما لم ترد تقارير عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى أو أضرار حتى الآن.

Just experienced an earthquake here in Manila. Our lights are swaying back and forth. We are currently all in the streets now.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/WZmPq3Jtyt — Lovelyz Gab #Sanctuary (@meisgabrielle) ٢٢ أبريل ٢٠١٩

Was sitting cross-legged when I started feeling dizzy. Thought it was just my leg going numb but it intensified until I noticed the hanging plants on the wall at Gino's sway violently. #earthquake #manila pic.twitter.com/btcefdmSvF — - (@ntnmgl) ٢٢ أبريل ٢٠١٩