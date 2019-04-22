video7
الإثنين، 22 أبريل 2019 02:43 م
خالد صلاح
الأكثر تداولا.. 7 فيديوهات ترصد الرعب والفزع بعد وقوع زلزال الفلبين

الإثنين، 22 أبريل 2019 01:10 م
الأكثر تداولا.. 7 فيديوهات ترصد الرعب والفزع بعد وقوع زلزال الفلبين
كتب هيثم سلامة
شهدت دولة الفلبين اليوم الاثنين، زلازل بقوة 6.3 درجة مما تسبب فى حالة من الرعب والفزع بين المواطنين، ونزولهم إلى الشوارع فى حالة من الذعر. 

 

 

 

تصدر هاشتاج "#Earthquake"  قائمة الأكثر تداولا عبر تويتر، حيث سجل عدد من الفلبين بعض المشاهد المختلفة، توضح حجم الرعب الذى خيم على الناس، حيث اهتزاز المبانى وخروجهم مذعورين خارج المبانى إلى ساحات مفتوحة لأجل سلامتهم، بالإضافة إلى تساقط بعض الأشياء من مبنى بونيفاسيو العالمى.

 

 

وكانت قد أكدت هيئة المسح الجيولوجى الأمريكية إن زلزالا قوته 6.3 درجة هز وسط الفلبين اليوم الاثنين، وقال شهود عيان لوكالة رويترز إن مبان إدارية كانت تهتز فى حى المال بالعاصمة مانيلا.

 

 

ووقع الزلزال على بعد 60 كيلومترا شمال غربى مانيلا وعلى عمق 40 كيلومترا. وكانت هيئة المسح الجيولوجى الأمريكية قالت فى وقت سابق إن قوة الزلزال 6.4 درجة، بينما لم ترد تقارير عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى أو أضرار حتى الآن.

 

 

 


موضوعات متعلقة..

زلزال بقوة 6.3 درجة يضرب وسط الفلبين

زلزال

الفلبين

دولة الفلبين

وقوع زلزال

زلزال يضرب الفلبين

هزة أرضية




