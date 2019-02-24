شاهد أول فيديو لطائرة بنجلاديشية مختطفة فى مطار شاتوجرام

نشرت وسائل إعلام ونشطاء على موقع التواصل الإجتماعى مقاطع فيديو لطائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية البنجلاديشية تعرضت لمحاولة اختطاف مع بداية رحلتها المتجهة إلى دبي فى دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وتمكنت من الهبوط اضطراريا فى مطار شاتوغرام.
Bangladesh attemped hijack update : Flight BG-147 Boeing 737-800 sits on the tarmac at Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport. At least 2 crew members still behing held hostage at this time. #Chittagong— Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) February 24, 2019
Video By : pic.twitter.com/1yPrycIrMN
#Bangladesh appears to have succeeded in foiling an attempt to hijack a Biman plane from Chittagong bound for Dubai. Pax appear to have disembarked and are safe. Hijacker still in the aircraft that has been surrounded by security staff. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TKv6TrYPXe— Dil Se Desh (دل سے دیش ) (@Dilsedesh) February 24, 2019
تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة