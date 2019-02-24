video7
سوبر كورة
دوت مصر
عين
Ads
الأحد، 24 فبراير 2019 05:15 م
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عاجلة

شاهد أول فيديو لطائرة بنجلاديشية مختطفة فى مطار شاتوجرام

الأحد، 24 فبراير 2019 04:08 م
شاهد أول فيديو لطائرة بنجلاديشية مختطفة فى مطار شاتوجرام طائرة
كتبت : إسراء أحمد فؤاد
إضافة تعليق

نشرت وسائل إعلام ونشطاء على موقع التواصل الإجتماعى مقاطع فيديو لطائرة تابعة للخطوط الجوية البنجلاديشية تعرضت لمحاولة اختطاف مع بداية رحلتها المتجهة إلى دبي فى دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وتمكنت من الهبوط اضطراريا فى مطار شاتوغرام.

 

 

 


إضافة تعليق

طائرة

بنجلاديش

اخبار العالم

اختطاف طائرة

اليوم السابع بلس




لا تفوتك
السيسي يستقبل الملك سلمان بمطار شرم الشيخ للمشاركة بالقمة العربية الأوروبية.. فيديو

السيسي يستقبل الملك سلمان بمطار شرم الشيخ للمشاركة بالقمة العربية الأوروبية.. فيديو

المؤبد لـ طارق النهرى و9 آخرين بأحداث مجلس الوزراء

المؤبد لـ طارق النهرى و9 آخرين بأحداث مجلس الوزراء

صور.. ثورة حذف غير مستحقى الدعم.. وزير التموين: حذف من يستهلك كهرباء أكثر من 1000 كيلو وات شهريا من الدعم بالمرحلة الأولى.. على المصيلحى لـ"اليوم السابع": طرح الأرز المستورد بسلع نقاط الخبز فى مارس

صور.. ثورة حذف غير مستحقى الدعم.. وزير التموين: حذف من يستهلك كهرباء أكثر من 1000 كيلو وات شهريا من الدعم بالمرحلة الأولى.. على المصيلحى لـ"اليوم السابع": طرح الأرز المستورد بسلع نقاط الخبز فى مارس

وزير الكهرباء أمام البرلمان: بعمل كنترول لنفسى وبصور عدادى يوميا ورئيس الوزراء عداده ذكى.. محمد شاكر: جار تطوير نظام الدفع المسبق عبر الشحن بالموبايل.. ومصر أكبر دول إفريقيا المؤهلة لدخول منظومة الربط العالمى

وزير الكهرباء أمام البرلمان: بعمل كنترول لنفسى وبصور عدادى يوميا ورئيس الوزراء عداده ذكى.. محمد شاكر: جار تطوير نظام الدفع المسبق عبر الشحن بالموبايل.. ومصر أكبر دول إفريقيا المؤهلة لدخول منظومة الربط العالمى

مدونون يفضحون تناقض اللجان الإلكترونية للإخوان أمام تواضع الرؤساء.. شاب: الجماعة المعادية لمصر هاجمت تصريحات السيسى عن وجود مياه فقط بثلاجته 10 سنوات.. واعتبرت حديث تيريزا ماى عن "عفن" المربى قدوة للتوفير ..صور

مدونون يفضحون تناقض اللجان الإلكترونية للإخوان أمام تواضع الرؤساء.. شاب: الجماعة المعادية لمصر هاجمت تصريحات السيسى عن وجود مياه فقط بثلاجته 10 سنوات.. واعتبرت حديث تيريزا ماى عن "عفن" المربى قدوة للتوفير ..صور

منة فضالى تتمنى الزواج: ربنا يرزقنى بالزوج الصالح والحبيب الوفى

منة فضالى تتمنى الزواج: ربنا يرزقنى بالزوج الصالح والحبيب الوفى

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة