الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى يشارك فى إخماد حرائق لبنان .. فيديو وصور

My home district of Chouf has been invaded by forest fires that expanded dramatically overnight. Only one silver lining: a beautiful show of solidarity by firefighters of the Palestinian Civil Defense teams from 3 camps who joined Lebanese firefighters combatting the wildfires. pic.twitter.com/FDTS2ipDdw— Nizar Hassan || نزار حسن (@Nizhsn) October 15, 2019
الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى يشارك فى إخماد حرائق لبنان .. فيديو وصورالثلاثاء، 15 أكتوبر 2019 08:27 م
