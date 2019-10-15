سوبر كورة
الثلاثاء، 15 أكتوبر 2019 09:49 م
خالد صلاح

الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى يشارك فى إخماد حرائق لبنان .. فيديو وصور

الثلاثاء، 15 أكتوبر 2019 08:27 م
الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى يشارك فى إخماد حرائق لبنان .. فيديو وصور الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى
كتبت مريم بدر الدين

شارك متطوعون فى الدفاع المدنى الفلسطينى، فى عمليات اطفاء الحرائق التى اندلعت مناطق من لبنان وأدت الى أضرار كبيرة.
 
ونشر "المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام" صوراً عبر حسابه على "تويتر" تظهر جانباً من مشاركة الدفاع المدني الفلسطيني بعملية إطفاء الحرائق الكبيرة التي يشهدها لبنان إلى جانب الدفاع المدني اللبناني.
 
 
 

