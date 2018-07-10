فيديو.. شاهد إيرانيات يرقصن تضامنا مع فتاة اعتقلت بسبب "رقصة" على إنستجرام

كتبت إسراء أحمد فؤاد

تعمد إيرانيون نشر مقاطع فيديو راقصة لهن على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، وذلك تضامنا مع فتيات تمت اعتقالهن مؤخرا فى إيران بسبب مقاطع رقص على صفحاتهم على تطبيق انستجرام.

People in Iran & across the world are posting videos of themselves dancing to stand in solidarity w/ 17 yr old Maedeh Hojabri who was arrested by Iran’s security forces for sharing videos of herself dancing at home | #DancingIsNotACrime #برقص_تا_برقصيم pic.twitter.com/HsMNr2K0fg — Samira Ghaderi (@Samira_Ghaderi) July 9, 2018

ودشن الإيرانيون هاشتاج باللغة الإنجليزية والفارسية #DancingIsNotACrime أى (الرقص ليس جريمة) و(أرقص كى نرقص)، احتجاجا على اعتقال فتاة تدعى مائدة هوجبرى وبث لها اعترافات على التلفزيون.

We hit the #London pavement today, dancing in solidarity with #MaedehHojabri who has been sentenced to prison for dancing. Maedeh is one of so many brave Iranians fighting for their human rights. #DancingIsNotACrime, #برقص_تا_برقصیم. Dance with us!🕺🏽💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/DR2EyaOOt1 — Yasamin Alttahir (@YasaminAlttahir) July 9, 2018

وتسبب هذا الفيديو فى القاء السلطات الإيرانية القبض على مائدة حيث نشرته على صفحتها الخاصة الأسبوع الماضى.

وانضمت منظمة العفو الدولية (أمنستي) للحملة، ونشرت مقطع فيديو لموظفيها وهم يرقصون تضامنا مع الفتاة، طالب من المتابعين نشر مقاطع فيديو لرقصاتهم عبر تويتر.