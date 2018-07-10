video7
سوبر كورة
photo7
parlmany
Ads
الثلاثاء، 10 يوليه 2018 12:27 م
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عالمية

فيديو.. شاهد إيرانيات يرقصن تضامنا مع فتاة اعتقلت بسبب "رقصة" على إنستجرام

الثلاثاء، 10 يوليه 2018 12:23 م
فيديو.. شاهد إيرانيات يرقصن تضامنا مع فتاة اعتقلت بسبب "رقصة" على إنستجرام الرقص - صورة أرشيفية
كتبت إسراء أحمد فؤاد
إضافة تعليق

تعمد إيرانيون نشر مقاطع فيديو راقصة لهن على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعى، وذلك تضامنا مع فتيات تمت اعتقالهن مؤخرا فى إيران بسبب مقاطع رقص على صفحاتهم على تطبيق انستجرام.

 

 

 

 

ودشن الإيرانيون هاشتاج باللغة الإنجليزية والفارسية #DancingIsNotACrime أى (الرقص ليس جريمة) و(أرقص كى نرقص)، احتجاجا على اعتقال فتاة تدعى مائدة هوجبرى وبث لها اعترافات على التلفزيون.

 

 

 

 

وتسبب هذا الفيديو فى القاء السلطات الإيرانية القبض على مائدة حيث نشرته على صفحتها الخاصة الأسبوع الماضى.

 

وانضمت منظمة العفو الدولية (أمنستي) للحملة، ونشرت مقطع فيديو لموظفيها وهم يرقصون تضامنا مع الفتاة، طالب من المتابعين نشر مقاطع فيديو لرقصاتهم عبر تويتر.

 

 


إضافة تعليق

موضوعات متعلقة..

متشدد فى إيران يدعو لتخفيف القيود عن السياح وإلغاء الحجاب الإجبارى للزائرين

"خامنئى" يتحدى عقوبات "ترامب".. إيران تقصى الدولار من معاملاتها التجارية وتبرم اتفاقات ثنائية.. وعسكريوها يؤكدون: نمر بمرحلة حساسة وأمريكا تشن حربا اقتصادية ضدنا.. وتقارير تنفى ضخ استثمارات أوروبية فى سوق طهران

فيديو وصور.. هل تنقذ أوروبا الاتفاق النووى مع إيران قبل أغسطس؟.. تفاصيل اجتماع فيينا.. طهران انتزعت اعترافا بحقها فى تصدير النفط.. وتؤكد على دراسة مقترحات (4+1).. والمتشددون يدقون على طبول تدمير الصفقة

الرقص

ايران

اخبار ايران

اخبار ايران اليوم

اخبار العالم

الرقص ليس جريمة

DancingIsNotACrime




لا تفوتك
النيابة تحقق فى العثور على 3 جثث لأطفال مذبوحين بجوار فيلا مهجورة بالهرم

النيابة تحقق فى العثور على 3 جثث لأطفال مذبوحين بجوار فيلا مهجورة بالهرم

"الصحة" توفر أول طعم بالحقن ضد شلل الأطفال بالوحدات الصحية يوم 22 يوليو

"الصحة" توفر أول طعم بالحقن ضد شلل الأطفال بالوحدات الصحية يوم 22 يوليو

صور.. سيناويات يبدأن تطوير منتجات البلح بدعم من وزارتى التعاون الدولى والتضامن.. المشرف على المشروع: دورنا تدريب السيدات ليعملن من بيوتهن والمادة الخام متوافرة.. الفتيات: تدربنا على صور مختلفة لتجهيز التمر

صور.. سيناويات يبدأن تطوير منتجات البلح بدعم من وزارتى التعاون الدولى والتضامن.. المشرف على المشروع: دورنا تدريب السيدات ليعملن من بيوتهن والمادة الخام متوافرة.. الفتيات: تدربنا على صور مختلفة لتجهيز التمر

مدابغ سور مجرى العيون تنتقل الروبيكى لتصل للعالمية.. استمرار هدم المدابغ والتخلص من الطرق التقليدية فى الصناعة يضعها على خريطة التصدير.. ومحافظة القاهرة: نزع ملكية الأراضى التى لم يتقدم أصحابها للتسوية

مدابغ سور مجرى العيون تنتقل الروبيكى لتصل للعالمية.. استمرار هدم المدابغ والتخلص من الطرق التقليدية فى الصناعة يضعها على خريطة التصدير.. ومحافظة القاهرة: نزع ملكية الأراضى التى لم يتقدم أصحابها للتسوية

فرنسا تواجه بلجيكا فى صدام المواهب بنصف نهائى كأس العالم

فرنسا تواجه بلجيكا فى صدام المواهب بنصف نهائى كأس العالم

أكلة لها تاريخ.. وجبة "بنت سلطح بابا".. الكريب سوزيت بنكهة إشاعة حب

أكلة لها تاريخ.. وجبة "بنت سلطح بابا".. الكريب سوزيت بنكهة إشاعة حب

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



مشاركتك بالتعليق تعنى أنك قرأت بروتوكول نشر التعليقات على اليوم السابع، وأنك تتحمل المسئولية الأدبية والقانونية عن نشر هذا التعليق بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة