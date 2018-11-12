video7
سوبر كورة
parlmany
Ads
الإثنين، 12 نوفمبر 2018 02:04 ص
خالد صلاح
الرئيسية أخبار عاجلة

شاهد.. صور وفيديوهات جديدة لحرائق كاليفورنيا لم تراها من قبل

الإثنين، 12 نوفمبر 2018 01:11 ص
شاهد.. صور وفيديوهات جديدة لحرائق كاليفورنيا لم تراها من قبل حرائق كاليفورنيا
كتب هيثم سلامة
إضافة تعليق

أظهرت العديد من الفيديوهات على السوشيال ميديا حجم حرائق كاليفورنيا اليوم، التى التهمت 80 كيلو مترا من الغابات وراح ضحيتها حتى الآن 25 شخصيا، وتم إجلاء 7 آلاف منزل حتى الآن.

وأوضحت الفيديوهات المتداولة جهود رجال الإطفاء فى محاولتهم احتواء الحرائق ومحاولات اطفائها والسيطرة عليها، وحجم الخسائر الفادحة التى التهمتها النيران حيث السيارات والمنازل. 

ووصفت جانيت وينشتاين، أحد سكان ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية، أن تلك الحرائق تعتبر الأكبر والأسوء فى تاريخ الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، حيث التهمت النيران ألاف الأفدنة، وتم تدمير مجتمع بأكمله، وإخلاء مدينة ماليبو تماما، وطالبت التواصل مراكز رجال الاطفاء للتبرع وتقديم المساعدات أو المساعدة فى حماية وإنقاذ الحيوانات وطالبت آخرى بضرورة استخدام الجيش الأمريكى مواد كيميائية تعمل على امتصاص الأوكسجين، أو استخدام أساليب مكافحة آخرى للحرائق لتبريدها.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is the worse fire in the history of the Golden State. About 80,000 acres were destroyed due to the non-stop wind creating mini “firenado”. It has taken lives and destroyed an entire community. Malibu has been completely evacuated. Reach out to @lafdfoundation to donate hydration packs to firefighters and first responders out there. If you have room for rescue animals and can foster temporarily, reach out to the local shelter, as they are at capacity right now. Let’s make a difference, and help. #woolseyfire #firenado #evacuees #malibustrong #californiastrong #prayforcalifornia #californiafires #fire #california #malibu #malibufire #wildfires #californiaburning #lafd #firstreaponders #hillfire #losangeles #southerncalifornia

A post shared by Janete Weinstein (@janete_weinstein) on

 

 

 

 

 


إضافة تعليق

موضوعات متعلقة..

حرائق كاليفورنيا تدمر منزل الممثل الأمريكى جيرارد بتلر

دى كابريو ونجوم هوليود يهاجمون ترامب لانتقاده جهود مكافحة حرائق كاليفورنيا

حرائق غابات كاليفورنيا تسبب الرعب لنجوم هوليوود

شاهد.. لقطات جوية لحرائق الغابات المستمرة فى كاليفورنيا

"60 يوما".. الوقت المتوقع لإصلاحات مواقع westworld بسبب حرائق كاليفورنيا

صور.. حرائق كاليفورنيا تلتهم موقع تصوير مسلسل Westworld

المشاهير يهجرون منازلهم فى كاليفورنيا هربا من حريق الغابات

حرائق كاليفورنيا

كاليفورنيا

ولاية كاليفورنيا

صور حرائق كاليفورنيا

اليوم السابع بلس




لا تفوتك
وزير التموين: اتجاه لاعتبار من يتقاضى 7000 جنيه شهريا غير مستحق للدعم

وزير التموين: اتجاه لاعتبار من يتقاضى 7000 جنيه شهريا غير مستحق للدعم

صور.. السجن 3 سنوات لضابط مباحث المقطم و6 أشهر لأمين الشرطة فى قضية قتل عفروتو

صور.. السجن 3 سنوات لضابط مباحث المقطم و6 أشهر لأمين الشرطة فى قضية قتل عفروتو

إدراج 164 من قيادات الجماعة الإسلامية على قوائم الإرهاب.. طارق الزمر وعاصم عبد الماجد على رأس القائمة.. والمحكمة: أحيوا نشاط الجماعة الإرهابى ضد الدولة.. والجماعة الإسلامية عادت للعنف ونبذت وثيقة التسعينيات

إدراج 164 من قيادات الجماعة الإسلامية على قوائم الإرهاب.. طارق الزمر وعاصم عبد الماجد على رأس القائمة.. والمحكمة: أحيوا نشاط الجماعة الإرهابى ضد الدولة.. والجماعة الإسلامية عادت للعنف ونبذت وثيقة التسعينيات

الخطيب يبدأ ثورة التصحيح فى الأهلي بـ"كشف حساب" لقطاع الكرة بعد السقوط الأفريقى.. "بيبو" يناقش الجهاز الفنى فى أسباب ثلاثية رادس.. محاسبة الجهاز الطبى.. المجلس يرفض إقالة كارتيرون.. ومطالب بتغييرات فى التشكيل

الخطيب يبدأ ثورة التصحيح فى الأهلي بـ"كشف حساب" لقطاع الكرة بعد السقوط الأفريقى.. "بيبو" يناقش الجهاز الفنى فى أسباب ثلاثية رادس.. محاسبة الجهاز الطبى.. المجلس يرفض إقالة كارتيرون.. ومطالب بتغييرات فى التشكيل

تعرف على الظواهر الفلكية بسماء الوطن العربى فى نوفمبر × 7 معلومات

تعرف على الظواهر الفلكية بسماء الوطن العربى فى نوفمبر × 7 معلومات

كيف تحمى نفسك من الإصابة بالبلهارسيا والفاشيولا والطفيليات المعوية × 7 معلومات

كيف تحمى نفسك من الإصابة بالبلهارسيا والفاشيولا والطفيليات المعوية × 7 معلومات

لا توجد تعليقات على الخبر
اضف تعليق

تم أضافة تعليقك سوف يظهر بعد المراجعة



مشاركتك بالتعليق تعنى أنك قرأت بروتوكول نشر التعليقات على اليوم السابع، وأنك تتحمل المسئولية الأدبية والقانونية عن نشر هذا التعليق بروتوكول نشر التعليقات من اليوم السابع
الرجوع الى أعلى الصفحة