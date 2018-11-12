شاهد.. صور وفيديوهات جديدة لحرائق كاليفورنيا لم تراها من قبل

أظهرت العديد من الفيديوهات على السوشيال ميديا حجم حرائق كاليفورنيا اليوم، التى التهمت 80 كيلو مترا من الغابات وراح ضحيتها حتى الآن 25 شخصيا، وتم إجلاء 7 آلاف منزل حتى الآن.
This is just a theory and crazy idea! I know it but there is no time; test it and if its possible use it pleas!!! U.S army have some kind of bombs they sucks the Oxygen around of explosion... I think they can use them and dropping on the fire then fast use water or other firefighting methods to cool it down the earia!!! آتشسوزی جنگلهای منطقه مالیبو و شمال لس آنجلس عین فیلمهای آخر زمانی شده... #wildfire #california #malibu #beverlyhills #prayforcalifornia #losangeles #fire #firefighter #engeneering #crative
وأوضحت الفيديوهات المتداولة جهود رجال الإطفاء فى محاولتهم احتواء الحرائق ومحاولات اطفائها والسيطرة عليها، وحجم الخسائر الفادحة التى التهمتها النيران حيث السيارات والمنازل.
11-11-18 PART 1 of 2..LAFD, LACoFD, VENTURA COUNTY, and assisting agencies are fighting this fire. Fire containment has gone back down. Flared up and isn’t being controlled.. @chiefmiller @losangelesfiredepartment @joinlafd @csfafire @bayareafirefighter @stu_mundel @uflaclocal112 #chief_miller #ktla5news #lafd #kcal9news #nbc4 #cbsnews #joinlafd #firefighting #lafdpso #uflaclocal112 #fire #accident #lafdpso #loomup #brushfire #cbs2news
ووصفت جانيت وينشتاين، أحد سكان ولاية كاليفورنيا الأمريكية، أن تلك الحرائق تعتبر الأكبر والأسوء فى تاريخ الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، حيث التهمت النيران ألاف الأفدنة، وتم تدمير مجتمع بأكمله، وإخلاء مدينة ماليبو تماما، وطالبت التواصل مراكز رجال الاطفاء للتبرع وتقديم المساعدات أو المساعدة فى حماية وإنقاذ الحيوانات وطالبت آخرى بضرورة استخدام الجيش الأمريكى مواد كيميائية تعمل على امتصاص الأوكسجين، أو استخدام أساليب مكافحة آخرى للحرائق لتبريدها.
This is the worse fire in the history of the Golden State. About 80,000 acres were destroyed due to the non-stop wind creating mini “firenado”. It has taken lives and destroyed an entire community. Malibu has been completely evacuated. Reach out to @lafdfoundation to donate hydration packs to firefighters and first responders out there. If you have room for rescue animals and can foster temporarily, reach out to the local shelter, as they are at capacity right now. Let’s make a difference, and help. #woolseyfire #firenado #evacuees #malibustrong #californiastrong #prayforcalifornia #californiafires #fire #california #malibu #malibufire #wildfires #californiaburning #lafd #firstreaponders #hillfire #losangeles #southerncalifornia
